Selected by local artist Rebecca Campbell.

‘Located inside the ornate Victorian town hall, Battersea Arts Centre hosts a variety of shows and performances for visitors of all ages. It has a fascinating history too, most recently experiencing a devastating fire in 2015 and reopening in 2018. A key creative hub in the area.’

Lavender Hill, SW11 5TN.

‘Located right opposite Sugarcane, this traditional Ethiopian restaurant is popular with the local Ethiopian community, and first timers. Serving very affordable platters (known as gebetas) in a cosy, friendly environment, it’s one of those places you could easily pass by without thinking about going in. But once you’ve tried it, you’re certain to be a return customer.’

388 Wandsworth Rd, SW8 4TN.

‘A Brazilian-Portuguese delicatessen that stocks a wide range of mouthwatering products from the Iberian peninsula and its South American cousins. Food for the pantry, the kitchen and a café, with the most delicious pastel de natas this side of Sintra.’

280 Wandsworth Rd, SW8 2JR.

‘Might be a little biased here as this is where I’m based, but 401 ½ Studios is a quaint cultural hub, tucked away just off Wandsworth Road. Home to a wide range of artists, the converted Victorian warehouse celebrated its fiftieth anniversary last year and hosts open days and gallery shows a few times each year.’

401 Wandsworth Rd, SW8 2JP.

‘This is a lovely spot that not only serves up excellent home-cooked Iranian food (made with locally sourced ingredients), but also has live jazz every weekend. Plus, there are comedy nights on Wednesdays a delight.’

43 Lavender Hill, SW11 5QW.

‘Heading up into Clapham, this pub, which houses a hostel, is a great local spot that also brings in a fair amount of travellers. The owners have cultivated a great atmosphere, with all the typical aspects of a traditional English pub, done very well.’

102 Lavender Hill, SW11 5RD.

