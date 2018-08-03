The BFI London Film Festival will end with the nicest kind of mess

Laurel and Hardy have just got into the nicest kind of mess. The BFI London Film Festival will be closing with ‘Stan & Ollie’ on October 21, Jon S. Baird’s movie about the riotously accident-prone double act. Look out for swinging ladders, banana peels and the odd pratfall when its stars – Steve Coogan (Laurel) and John C. Reilly (Hardy) – take to the Leicester Square red carpet.



Baird, best known for ‘Filth’, takes the pair’s farewell tour as his film’s focal point. Their charismatic, loyal wives, Lucille (Shirley Henderson) and Ida (Nina Arianda), play a significant role in the caper too. It sounds like just the kind of warming tale of bromance, pratfalls and public affection we need right now.



‘At its heart,’ says Baird, ‘“Stan & Ollie” is a love story between old friends – who just happen to be two of the most iconic comedic characters in Hollywood’s history.’



‘These two prove that true comic timing is eternal,’ adds London Film Festival artistic director Tricia Tuttle. ‘It’s a perfect end to the Festival.’ For ‘Laurel & Hardy’ fans, she adds the exciting news that the BFI has an entire season dedicated to the pair for January.

Keep your eyes peeled on August 30 for the full festival line-up. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10am on September 13. BFI members will be able to buy tickets from 10am on September 6.

The 62nd BFI London Film Festival in partnership with American Express runs Oct 10-21.



