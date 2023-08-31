London
Runners outside the Houses of Parliament
Photograph: Sampajano_Anizza / Shutterstock.com

The Big Half Marathon 2023 route and London road closures you need to know

15,000 runners are set to take to London’s streets this Sunday

Liv Kelly
Written by
Liv Kelly
This year’s Big Half Marathon is set to see 15,000 runners pounding the London pavements. Organised by the same peeps as the London Marathon, the event also includes the Big Relay, where teams of four each complete a 5km run, and the Big Mile, a family focused, free-to-enter race in Greenwich

The Big Half is a more accessible alternative to the classic 26-miler and aims to celebrate the diversity of the boroughs through which the route follows. 

One runner participating will be none other than track icon and decorated Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah, who is hanging up his running shoes for good after the Big Half. Fancy catching a glimpse of Sir Mo’s last ever race before his retirement? Here is everything you need to know about the Big Half this weekend. 

When is the Big Half Marathon 2023? 

The Big Half Marathon is taking place on Sunday 3 September 2023, and starts at 9 am. 

What is this year’s Big Half route? 

The route this year begins in Wapping, meanders through Tower Hamlets, back towards Canary Wharf and over Tower Bridge, through Southwark past Southwark Park, Lewisham and Greenwich, before concluding beside the Cutty Sark

The Big Relay follows the same route, and the Big Mile starts and finishes in Greenwich. 

What London roads will be closed during the Big Half Marathon? 

Here is the full list of road closures during the Big Half by borough, along with their closing and opening times. 

Tower Hamlets

Roads closed between 4am and 2pm

Tower Bridge Approach

Tower Bridge 

Tower Hill

East Smithfield 

Limehouse Link Tunnel 

Aspen Way


Roads closed between 6am and 2pm 

The Highway 

Butcher Row 

West India Dock Road

Trafalgar Way

Churchill Place

North Colonnade

Upper Bank Street 

Bank Street 

Heron Quays 

South Colonnade 

Canada Square 

Cabot Square 

West India Avenue 

Westferry Circus

Westferry Road 

Salter Street

Limehouse Causeway

Narrow Street

Garnet Street 

Wapping High Street 

Thomas More Street


Southwark

Roads closed between 6am and 3pm

Tooley Street 

Jamaica Road 

Brunel Road 

Salter Road 

Redriff Road 

Quebec Way 

Canada Street

Surrey Quays Road 

Lower Road


Lewisham

Roads closed between 6am and 3pm

Lower Road

Evelyn Street 

Deptford Church Street


Greenwich

Roads closed between 6am and 4pm

Creek Road 

Greenwich Church Street 

College Approach 

King William Walk 

Nelson Road 

Greenwich South Street 

Greenwich High Road

Romney Road 

Trafalgar Road


Roads closed between 12.30pm and 3.30pm

Haddo Street 

Roan Street (west side) 

How can I watch? 

Like last year’s race, the Big Half will be covered live by BBC Sport, with coverage starting at 8.10am on Sunday morning. 

Can I still register to take part in the Big Half Marathon 2023?

Sadly, it’s too late to register. Applications for general and charity runners for the Big Half closed on Thursday 24 August, and entries for the Big Mile are closed, too. 

Listen to Time Out's brilliant new podcast 'Love Thy Neighbourhood': episode five with Helen Bauer in Waterloo is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

