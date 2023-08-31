The Big Half Marathon 2023 route and London road closures you need to know

15,000 runners are set to take to London’s streets this Sunday

This year’s Big Half Marathon is set to see 15,000 runners pounding the London pavements. Organised by the same peeps as the London Marathon, the event also includes the Big Relay, where teams of four each complete a 5km run, and the Big Mile, a family focused, free-to-enter race in Greenwich.

The Big Half is a more accessible alternative to the classic 26-miler and aims to celebrate the diversity of the boroughs through which the route follows.

One runner participating will be none other than track icon and decorated Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah, who is hanging up his running shoes for good after the Big Half. Fancy catching a glimpse of Sir Mo’s last ever race before his retirement? Here is everything you need to know about the Big Half this weekend.

When is the Big Half Marathon 2023?

The Big Half Marathon is taking place on Sunday 3 September 2023, and starts at 9 am.

What is this year’s Big Half route?

The route this year begins in Wapping, meanders through Tower Hamlets, back towards Canary Wharf and over Tower Bridge, through Southwark past Southwark Park, Lewisham and Greenwich, before concluding beside the Cutty Sark.

The Big Relay follows the same route, and the Big Mile starts and finishes in Greenwich.

What London roads will be closed during the Big Half Marathon?

Here is the full list of road closures during the Big Half by borough, along with their closing and opening times.

Tower Hamlets

Roads closed between 4am and 2pm

Tower Bridge Approach

Tower Bridge

Tower Hill

East Smithfield

Limehouse Link Tunnel

Aspen Way



Roads closed between 6am and 2pm

The Highway

Butcher Row

West India Dock Road

Trafalgar Way

Churchill Place

North Colonnade

Upper Bank Street

Bank Street

Heron Quays

South Colonnade

Canada Square

Cabot Square

West India Avenue

Westferry Circus

Westferry Road

Salter Street

Limehouse Causeway

Narrow Street

Garnet Street

Wapping High Street

Thomas More Street



Southwark

Roads closed between 6am and 3pm

Tooley Street

Jamaica Road

Brunel Road

Salter Road

Redriff Road

Quebec Way

Canada Street

Surrey Quays Road

Lower Road



Lewisham

Roads closed between 6am and 3pm

Lower Road

Evelyn Street

Deptford Church Street



Greenwich

Roads closed between 6am and 4pm

Creek Road

Greenwich Church Street

College Approach

King William Walk

Nelson Road

Greenwich South Street

Greenwich High Road

Romney Road

Trafalgar Road



Roads closed between 12.30pm and 3.30pm

Haddo Street

Roan Street (west side)

How can I watch?

Like last year’s race, the Big Half will be covered live by BBC Sport, with coverage starting at 8.10am on Sunday morning.

Can I still register to take part in the Big Half Marathon 2023?

Sadly, it’s too late to register. Applications for general and charity runners for the Big Half closed on Thursday 24 August, and entries for the Big Mile are closed, too.

