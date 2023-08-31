The Big Half Marathon 2023 route and London road closures you need to know

[title]
This year’s Big Half Marathon is set to see 15,000 runners pounding the London pavements. Organised by the same peeps as the London Marathon, the event also includes the Big Relay, where teams of four each complete a 5km run, and the Big Mile, a family focused, free-to-enter race in Greenwich.
The Big Half is a more accessible alternative to the classic 26-miler and aims to celebrate the diversity of the boroughs through which the route follows.
One runner participating will be none other than track icon and decorated Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah, who is hanging up his running shoes for good after the Big Half. Fancy catching a glimpse of Sir Mo’s last ever race before his retirement? Here is everything you need to know about the Big Half this weekend.
When is the Big Half Marathon 2023?
The Big Half Marathon is taking place on Sunday 3 September 2023, and starts at 9 am.
What is this year’s Big Half route?
The route this year begins in Wapping, meanders through Tower Hamlets, back towards Canary Wharf and over Tower Bridge, through Southwark past Southwark Park, Lewisham and Greenwich, before concluding beside the Cutty Sark.
The Big Relay follows the same route, and the Big Mile starts and finishes in Greenwich.
What London roads will be closed during the Big Half Marathon?
Here is the full list of road closures during the Big Half by borough, along with their closing and opening times.
Tower Hamlets
Roads closed between 4am and 2pm
Tower Bridge Approach
Tower Bridge
Tower Hill
East Smithfield
Limehouse Link Tunnel
Aspen Way
Roads closed between 6am and 2pm
The Highway
Butcher Row
West India Dock Road
Trafalgar Way
Churchill Place
North Colonnade
Upper Bank Street
Bank Street
Heron Quays
South Colonnade
Canada Square
Cabot Square
West India Avenue
Westferry Circus
Westferry Road
Salter Street
Limehouse Causeway
Narrow Street
Garnet Street
Wapping High Street
Thomas More Street
Southwark
Roads closed between 6am and 3pm
Tooley Street
Jamaica Road
Brunel Road
Salter Road
Redriff Road
Quebec Way
Canada Street
Surrey Quays Road
Lower Road
Lewisham
Roads closed between 6am and 3pm
Lower Road
Evelyn Street
Deptford Church Street
Greenwich
Roads closed between 6am and 4pm
Creek Road
Greenwich Church Street
College Approach
King William Walk
Nelson Road
Greenwich South Street
Greenwich High Road
Romney Road
Trafalgar Road
Roads closed between 12.30pm and 3.30pm
Haddo Street
Roan Street (west side)
How can I watch?
Like last year’s race, the Big Half will be covered live by BBC Sport, with coverage starting at 8.10am on Sunday morning.
Can I still register to take part in the Big Half Marathon 2023?
Sadly, it’s too late to register. Applications for general and charity runners for the Big Half closed on Thursday 24 August, and entries for the Big Mile are closed, too.
