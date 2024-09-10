The British Museum is getting a big Picasso exhibition this autumn

Picasso dabbled. The great master of 20th century art constantly tinkered, messed with and experimented with new forms and mediums beyond painting and drawing. He was big into sculpture, spent a lot of his later years making plates and pots, and the British Museum has just announced a big autumn show about another one of the many artistic arrows in his creative quiver: printmaking.

And there’s a lot to choose from, because Pablo made over 2,400 prints over the course of his career, taking in everything from the stark misery of the early Blue Period through his cubist experimentation and his later more freeform mark-making. This show will feature his earliest works from 1904 all the way to pieces from his 1968 series of 347 prints called ‘The 347 Suite’.The show will include the largest number of works from ‘The 347 Suite’ ever assembled, filled with Pablo’s etchings, drypoint and aquatints ruminating and looking back at his life and legacy.

Picasso was prolific, inventive, innovative, experimental and special, so even if this is the 10,000th show dedicated to his work in London in the past 10 years, it’s still something to look forward to.



‘Picasso: Printmaker’ is at the British Museum from Nov 7. More details here.

