London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Masks will still be encouraged in some public spaces
Wikimedia CommonsMasks will still be encouraged in some public spaces

The businesses still encouraging Londoners to wear masks after Freedom Day

Retail, transport and heritage sites are taking a pro-mask approach

By Jess Phillips
Advertising

'Freedom Day.' It's almost here. I think I speak for us all when I say: eeeeeeeeeek.

Official lockdown restrictions will be eased from 19 July, meaning social distancing and wearing face masks will no longer be a legal requirement in England (Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have devolved governments. Didn't you pay attention in school?)

That being said, many individuals and businesses are still wary of relaxing rules and will continue to respect the two-metre rule and cover their mouths and noses while in public spaces such as supermarkets, restaurants and cinemas.

One such business is Waterstones. The company has confirmed that it will encourage customers to mask up in its bookstores.

In a tweet, a Waterstones representative said, "Following the lift of restrictions on 19 July across England, we will observe new government guidance.

Given our enclosed browsing environment, we encourage our customers to wear face masks and observe social distancing, respecting the safety of staff and fellow book lovers."

And it's not just retail taking a cautious approach to Covid. Airlines including BA and Ryanair have also confirmed face masks will still be compulsory after 19 July. The same goes for if you're using TfL's services including buses and the tube. The Vagina Museum has also announced its pro-mask stance.

Unsurprisingly, the mask debate has divided public opinion on a scale unseen since The Office was pitted against Parks and Rec. And it's unlikely to die down anytime soon.

To avoid confusion or public brawling, it's probably best to check individual businesses' policies before entering. Oh, and maybe don't mention Michael Scott.

It’s less than a week until ‘Freedom Day’. Here’s what you should book

Masks will still be compulsory on public transport in London after July 19

 

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.