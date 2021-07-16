The businesses still encouraging Londoners to wear masks after Freedom Day

Masks will still be encouraged in some public spaces

'Freedom Day.' It's almost here. I think I speak for us all when I say: eeeeeeeeeek.

Official lockdown restrictions will be eased from 19 July, meaning social distancing and wearing face masks will no longer be a legal requirement in England (Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have devolved governments. Didn't you pay attention in school?)

That being said, many individuals and businesses are still wary of relaxing rules and will continue to respect the two-metre rule and cover their mouths and noses while in public spaces such as supermarkets, restaurants and cinemas.

One such business is Waterstones. The company has confirmed that it will encourage customers to mask up in its bookstores.

In a tweet, a Waterstones representative said, "Following the lift of restrictions on 19 July across England, we will observe new government guidance.