The businesses still encouraging Londoners to wear masks after Freedom Day

'Freedom Day.' It's almost here. I think I speak for us all when I say: eeeeeeeeeek.
Official lockdown restrictions will be eased from 19 July, meaning social distancing and wearing face masks will no longer be a legal requirement in England (Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have devolved governments. Didn't you pay attention in school?)
That being said, many individuals and businesses are still wary of relaxing rules and will continue to respect the two-metre rule and cover their mouths and noses while in public spaces such as supermarkets, restaurants and cinemas.
One such business is Waterstones. The company has confirmed that it will encourage customers to mask up in its bookstores.
In a tweet, a Waterstones representative said, "Following the lift of restrictions on 19 July across England, we will observe new government guidance.
Given our enclosed browsing environment, we encourage our customers to wear face masks and observe social distancing, respecting the safety of staff and fellow book lovers."
And it's not just retail taking a cautious approach to Covid. Airlines including BA and Ryanair have also confirmed face masks will still be compulsory after 19 July. The same goes for if you're using TfL's services including buses and the tube. The Vagina Museum has also announced its pro-mask stance.
Unsurprisingly, the mask debate has divided public opinion on a scale unseen since The Office was pitted against Parks and Rec. And it's unlikely to die down anytime soon.
To avoid confusion or public brawling, it's probably best to check individual businesses' policies before entering. Oh, and maybe don't mention Michael Scott.
Masks will still be compulsory on public transport in London after July 19