The Camden Grocer stars in new Southwark pop-up shop

Who wants to buy some fancy things?

A new curated shop selling food, drink, plants, homewares and furniture is popping up in Southwark.

Menier Store is transforming the Menier Chocolate Factory, a Grade II listed Victorian warehouse, into a mini department store full of specialist retailers and will open on October 30.

The stars of Menier Store are North London food and drink experts The Camden Grocer. They'll be bringing all their best fresh fruit and veg, along with artisanal cheese, charcuterie and other foodstuffs, while In-Tray plants are selling a variety of houseplants, pots and indoor gardening accessories.

There will also be Scandi-style homewares from Att Pynta, upcycled vintage furniture from HRB Studio and some of the best ornaments, collectables and furniture from Fleming Fine Antiques on offer.

So whether you're after coffee, crockery or cacti, Menier Store might have what you're looking for.

Menier Store opens on Oct 30 at 51 Southwark Street. Visit their website for more info

