LondonChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Menier Store
Photograph: Menier Store

The Camden Grocer stars in new Southwark pop-up shop

Who wants to buy some fancy things?

By Django Zimmatore
Advertising

A new curated shop selling food, drink, plants, homewares and furniture is popping up in Southwark.

Menier Store is transforming the Menier Chocolate Factory, a Grade II listed Victorian warehouse, into a mini department store full of specialist retailers and will open on October 30.

The stars of Menier Store are North London food and drink experts The Camden Grocer. They'll be bringing all their best fresh fruit and veg, along with artisanal cheese, charcuterie and other foodstuffs, while In-Tray plants are selling a variety of houseplants, pots and indoor gardening accessories.

There will also be Scandi-style homewares from Att Pynta, upcycled vintage furniture from HRB Studio and some of the best ornaments, collectables and furniture from Fleming Fine Antiques on offer. 

So whether you're after coffee, crockery or cacti, Menier Store might have what you're looking for. 

Menier Store opens on Oct 30 at 51 Southwark Street. Visit their website for more info

The 100 best shops in London.

Dalston’s getting a new outdoor theatre and bar space.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox,

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.