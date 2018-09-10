The cast of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ have some gross-out tales to tell

Based on the cult 2013 novel by Kevin Kwan, ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ promises romance, bitchiness and gratuitous wealth. It’s already made a splash in the US, earning more than $35 million in its first five days and meriting a sequel, already underway.

Considering the movie is all about the enviable lives of poised individuals, you might be surprised to learn its stars are just as normal and gross as the rest of us. Check out our tell-all, quick-fire quiz, Timed Out, to find out some home truths about the cast: Michelle Yeoh, Constance Wu and Henry Golding then Ken Jeong, Gemma Chan and Awkwafina. Each group had three minutes on the timer with interviewer Pamela Liendo.

Watch the second interview here:

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ opens Fri Sep 14.

