Dirty Dancing, West End 2022
Dirty Dancing, West End 2022

The cast of ‘Dirty Dancing: The Musical’ will be serenading Waterloo station at 5pm today

It’s the start of a new strand of live musical theatre performances for commuters

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski
If (you’ve had) the time of your life working in the office today and are heading home via Waterloo at 5pm, you’ll be thrilled to discover the cast of the West End’s musical version of ‘Dirty Dancing’ regaling you with a series of songs from the show, They’ll be in a special pop-up performance space that will be in residence until Sunday 13, after which it’ll move on to Victoria Station (Feb 16-20) and Charing Cross (Feb 23-27).

The pop-ups are in association with Lucky Voice karaoke, and in addition to performances from West End musicals, we’re also promised ‘leading cabaret singers’ and ‘the chance for the public to unleash their inner diva’ by getting stuck in themselves. 

It’s all part of an initiative from the Society of London Theatre called Show Time, designed to welcome commuters back to London and by extension its many delightful West End shows. Arguably listening to your fellow commuters screaming out musical theatre classics at deafening volume will make you long for the sweet release of WFH, but it’ll mostly be in the hands of professionals, plus it’s also flagging up a fine ticketing initiative wherein tickets for most major long-running West End shows will be on sale at a nice price of £10-£50 up until the end of March when you purchase from here.

