The Central line will have delays until at least December, says TfL

Central line users, we’ve got (more) bad news. Sure, the red tube line is getting new trains and a massive £500 million makeover, but it’s also seeing severe disruption. The line has seen delays of varying severity since January (even introducing an ‘emergency’ timetable in February) and now it’s been revealed that delays aren’t likely to improve until December.

Yep, regular riders on the Central line will have to grin and bear another few months of disruption – at least. In December TfL is expected to introduce a new timetable intended to improve the frequency of red line trains.

So, what’s causing these delays? Well, they’re in part caused by the line getting swanky new refurbished trains, dubbed the Central line improvement programme (CLIP). CLIP means that trains are being taken out of service in order to be refurbished, though apparently the revamp process has been hampered by ‘snagging and software issues’. Only one refurbed train has officially re-entered service.

On top of that, even more Central line trains have had to be taken out of service at short notice due to burned-out motors.

Talking to the Standard about the delays, TfL commissioner Andy Lord said: ‘I’m looking forward to an improved timetable before the end of the year, and then more refurbished trains coming into service during 2025.

‘The good news is that the second train will be entering service shortly… it will take us a couple of years to do the whole fleet.’

