The Square Mile has been littered once again with massive works of art, as the latest edition of Sculpture In The City unveils its newest outdoor installations.

This is the 13th iteration of the exhibition, which sees a selection of big sculptures by big (and emerging) artists plonked around the financial heart of London. Ten new sculptures (by Samuel Ross, Richard Mackness, Ida Eckblad, Julian Opie, Clare Burnett, Seph Li, Maya Rose Edwards, Hilary Jack and Daniel Silver) have joined five leftover from last year, and the selection is as diverse as ever.

Kissing Gate, 2023. © Maya Rose Edwards. Install view SITC 13th ed., 2024. Photo Nick Turpin.

May Rose Edwards has installed a kissing gate outside Snappy Snaps in Aldgate Square, to allow passing travellers passing to exchange an awful lot more than a nod and curt hello; Seph Li has installed swirling digital videos (intended as an exploration of the concept of eternity) into the ceiling screens of 120 Fenchurch Street; Clare Burnett has placed three blobby, fleshy, friendly looking sentinels on St Mary Axe to watch over the finance bros; Samuel Ross’s ‘interactive sculpture’ in Mitre Square meanwhile looks suspiciously like a bench. And then there’s Julian Opie, and the less said about that the better.

Secret Sentinels, 2022. © Clare Burnett. Install view SITC 13th ed., 2024. Photo Nick Turpin.

Look, it’s August, you’re not exactly spoilt for art choice. It’s outdoors, it’s free, and afterwards you can go on a Jack The Ripper tour. It’s win win.

Sculpture in the City is at various locations, free. More details here.

