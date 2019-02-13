The cocktail bar hidden in a London pie-and-mash shop is back

A popular pop-up cocktail bar inside a Walthamstow pie-and-mash shop is set to make its return. Named The Jellied Eel, the hidden bar took up residence inside L Manze pie shop on Walthamstow High Street in the run-up to Christmas, and to much acclaim. And now it’s due to make a comeback, serving its singular combination of cocktails and croquetas on Friday and Saturday nights throughout March and April.

© Paul Jellis

The Jellied Eel will make its home inside the 90-year-old venue (which will continue to function as a good old-fashioned pie-and-mash shop by day) from Friday March 1 until Saturday April 27. L Manze’s art deco features made it such an ideal setting for a late-night drink during the last residency. And this time, the pop-up will feature a brand-new cocktail menu filled with seasonal ingredients – so you can wash down chicken curry croquetas with a rhubarb negroni or a blood orange margarita. Don’t worry, though, the popular Martini for Two (loaded with olives to share) will also be making a comeback.

The Jellied Eel will be popping up at L Manze’s, 76 High Street, E17 7LD. Fridays and Saturdays, Fri Mar 1-Sat Apr 27.

