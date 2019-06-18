The cocktail bar in a London pie-and-mash shop is back for summer

The Jellied Eel is back! No, not the gross/historic London dish, but The Jellied Eel cocktail bar, a quirky pop-up located in L Manze’s pie-and-mash shop in Walthamstow Market. The bar first set up shop there in November 2018 and returned in March and April this year, treating the locals to an exciting combination of experimental cocktails and gourmet croquetas.

Its new summer residency begins on June 21 and continues every Friday and Saturday night until the end of July: a short but definitely sweet time.

© Paul Jellis

Highlights of the opening night party on Friday include the opening up of Manze’s goods yard so you can enjoy 2-for-1 cocktails from 10.30pm until kicking out time, alfresco style. The following evening is an Art Night London special, as the shop is perfectly located along the arty trail.

As well as all its boozy treats, The Jellied Eel lets you enjoy the amazing surroundings of L Manze’s, which includes art deco tiling and an exquisitely ornate ceiling. Pie-and-mash shops are London’s traditional fast-food joints, and design classics, but many are struggling – so head to The Jellied Eel this summer, sip on a Sailor’s Old-Fashioned or a Rhubarb Negroni in a cosy booth and show them some love.

The Jellied Eel will be popping up at L Manze’s, 76 High Street, E17 7LD. Fridays and Saturdays, Fri Jun 21-Sat Jul 27.

Find more surprising places to drink in our guide to the best secret bars in London.

Get more boozy news delivered to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.