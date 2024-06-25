The Design Museum’s huge Barbie exhibition opens next week

Last year might have been the summer of Barbie, but we hope you haven’t forgotten about the plucky pink doll just yet. The highly anticipated Barbie exhibition opens at the Design Museum next week, and it’s going to be a banger.

First announced in November 2023 when London was fully in the grips of Barbie-mania, the exhibition is finally here. With three years of planning, Barbie®: The Exhibition will open at Kensington’s Design Museum on Friday July 5, running throughout the whole summer.

The show will celebrate 65 years of the iconic toy, taking visitors all the way through her life from invention to the present day. You can book tickets online via the Design Museum now. It’s guaranteed to be the best day ever!

Here are 10 things we loved at the Royal Academy’s Summer Exhibition 2024.