This weekend you can get all hot and steamy with a steam train at Poplar DLR station

Thanks to endless episodes of ‘Poirot’ and the Harry Potter franchise, it’s not just wee small humans who like Thomas and Percy et al, and solitary figures in anoraks at the end of a platform who have a thing for the age of steam. We all love an old-time choo-choo (or steam locomotive if you are reading this and are aged three or older).

In the before times, if we wanted a bit of hot engine action, we’d have to head to the Romney, Hythe and Dymchurch railway in Kent to get our fix of nostalgic travel, and it is undeniably a thrill riding on one of these eye-catching coal-fuelled trains, half-expecting Jenny Agutter to appear at any moment, waving her petticoat on a stick. (Ancient ‘Railway Children’ reference alert.)

However, just for this weekend (Saturday June 18 and Sunday June 19), Londoners will only have to hop over as far as Poplar DLR depot to witness to 150-year-old ‘Poplar’ (see what they did?) engine 70, aka an LB&SCR A-Class 0-6-0T steam locomotive. The engine is owned by the Kent and East Sussex Railway and is in town as part of a schools’ programme supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Happily, even London schools don’t work the kids so hard that they are open on a weekend, which means that aside from the school visits, it’s also available to the general public on Saturday and Sunday, provided you book.

Tours will run from 10am to 4pm in 30-minute slots throughout the day, and as part of the visit you'll be able to get onto the footplate and take the controls. Luckily for nervous drivers, it is a static display.

Just bear in mind there is a heatwave this weekend too, so it will be guaranteed hot and steamy!

Poplar DLR, E14 0AF. Tickets cost just £5 and you can book here.

