The dos and don’ts of London small talk right now

How to do idle chit-chat in case you’ve totally forgotten

By Joe Mackertich
Do: Abort the conversation if the following pop up: ‘Do you actually know anyone who got really ill?’; ‘I prefer to do my own research’; ‘Let’s go round and say what our biggest rule-break was. I’ll go first…’  

Don’t: Smirk when asked about which TV you watched during lockdown and say that you ‘mostly streamed experimental theatre and maybe, like, a bit of spoken word’. You’re lying. 

Do: Read the room before you make any dark Covid jokes. Acceptable ‘relatable’ topics include post-stage-3 shags, that big boat that got stuck and ranking your riskiest nature wees of 2020. 

Don’t: Get drunk and make unrealistic and expensive plans with your mates. Tomorrow you can decide whether you’re really going to Alton Towers or Airbnb-ing an entire castle in Scotland.

Do: Properly check in with people. Ask open-ended questions about how they’re coping, even if ‘WAP’ comes on and you’re being frantically summoned to the dancefloor. 

Don’t: Allow yourself to be alone even for a few minutes with that ex you broke up with at the start of lockdown for very valid reasons. Yes, you’re thirsty – but it’s just not worth it. 

Do: Congratulate them for making it through! Even if they’re the got-engaged, adopted-a-puppy, bought-a-house-in-Nunhead level of insufferable, they struggled too. Let’s celebrate our collective resilience, eh?

Don’t: Ask what people did for Christmas. You risk watching their eyes glaze over as they’re plagued by flashbacks of scrapping with a shopper over the last M&S Roast Turkey Meal for One.

Do: Check with people before hugging them. Yeah, it’s awkward – but lean into that! Not everyone is back on the physical-touch train. Also, maybe you’ve got the over-eager wide-eyed look of someone who wants that hug too much, and it’s off-putting.

Don’t: Glare at people having fun, while muttering darkly about how ‘the next wave can’t come soon enough’. No one needs that right now. 

