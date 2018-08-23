The Dude abides in this ace new trailer for ‘The Big Lebowski’ re-release

Loveable ultra-slacker Jeff Lebowski – ‘The Dude’ – is shuffling back onto our cinema screens next month. It’s the twentieth anniversary of the Coens’ 1998 comic-noir classic and Jeff Bridges’s cult hero is back in action, wishing very much that he wasn’t. It’s a lot of effort.

To mark its re-release in London cinemas on Monday September 24, we’ve got an exclusive new trailer to share. Pour yourself a White Russian – your boss says it’s fine – and settle back for a few blissful seconds of El Duderino in action. Trust us, it could really tie your morning together.

The Joel and Ethan Coen movie features an all-star cast at the top of its game: John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Julianne Moore and John Turturro and the late, great Philip Seymour Hoffman all star in the shaggiest of shaggy dog stories, packed with quotable lines. If you haven’t seen it, now’s the perfect time to put that right.

‘The Big Lebowski’ is back in cinemas from Monday Sept 24.



Where does ‘The Big Lebowski’ rank on our list of the 100 Greatest Comedies? Find out here.