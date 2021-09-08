The best comedies in the history of cinema achieve more than just making you laugh (although, granted, it’s not a great comedy if it barely makes you crack a smile). Classic romcoms like The Philadelphia Story have us yearning for true love while teen movies like Mean Girls get us cringing at memories of being too dorky to join the cool gang at school. Then there are the political satires, like The Death of Stalin, which serve up uncomfortable truths alongside the funnies. And finally, when we need to get into the festive spirit, the Christmas film archives are crammed with titles that leave you giggling into your eggnog.

All of which makes choosing the 100 best comedies of all time a little tricky. To help us with the task, we enlisted the help of comedians (such as Russell Howard and Diane Morgan), actors (John Boyega and Jodie Whittaker, among others), directors and screenwriters (including Richard Curtis), as well as several Time Out writers. So the next time you need something to turn that frown upside down, you’ll know where to start.



Written by Anna Smith, Alim Kheraj, Tom Huddleston, Phil de Semlyen, Phil Harrison, Cath Clarke, Dave Calhoun, Trevor Johnston, Gabriel Tate, Derek Adams, Adam Lee Davies, Wally Hammond, Dan Jolin, Michael Juliano, Kate Lloyd, Ben Walters and Andy Kryza.

