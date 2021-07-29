London
sandwiches and buns
Photographs: Dusty Knuckle

The Dusty Knuckle bakery empire continues to grow

Potato sourdough and pizzas are coming to Haringey's Green Lanes this Saturday July 31

Written by
Leonie Cooper
Dalston’s ever-popular bakery and sandwich emporium Dusty Knuckle set hearts of North London all a-flutter when they announced earlier this year that they’d be opening a second site on Green Lanes

After a super successful crowdfunded campaign which offered such goodies as a bread delivery subscription for a year, private bread classes, a ten loaf card and pizza nights, the day has finally come to unleash their carbs on Haringey. They’ll be launching Dusty Knuckle 2.0 this Saturday July 31 in a corner location formerly occupied by kebab house Yayla.

‘The Green Lanes bakery will serve stacks and stacks of delicious stuff,’ say the Dusty gang, who’ve managed to pull together the launch despite various members of staff currently in self-isolation. ‘Pizza and booze at the weekend. It’s gonna be vibey and casual, hopefully unpretentious and straightforward. Stop the clocks delicious. Families, pals, date nights and hopefully you with your Nan for a catch up.’ 

Keep your eyes open today for a booking link for those eat-in meals and start making room in your stomach for their legendary potato sourdough. The new bakery will be open from 8am-4pm throughout the week, serving only bread, pastries and coffee on Mondays. Every Thurs - Sat, from 6-11pm, they'll be open for pizza and drinks. 

Throughout lockdown, Dusty Knuckle took their intrepid milk float on the road to bring their goods to north and east London, often selling out before some people (me, ok it was me) could get there and stock up on pastries, sarnies and hefty ol' loaves. They're currently working on a subscription process to make the process even easier, for which we are eternally grateful. 

429 Green Lanes, N4 1HA

Fellow north London bread-fiends Max's Sandwich Shop have recently reopened...

These sandwiches might change your life?

