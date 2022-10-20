The Elizabeth Line timetable is changing in November

The Shenfield branch trains that currently terminate at Liverpool Street will run all the way to Paddington

Alright, so we know by now that the Lizzy line is London's most elite mode of transport. The air con, the space, the speed, the smell. Immaculate vibes. We might even be so bold as to say that catching the purple line is actually quite a relaxing experience. The shiny new Crossrail route has been operating a more limited service since its launch in May, but TfL have just announced that it's expanding the line's timetable from November 6, as separate branches will be connected up.

The main change coming into effect in November is that the Shenfield branch trains that currently terminate at Liverpool Street station will run through the core tunnels all the way to Paddington. At the same time, the Abbey Wood branch that currently runs to Paddington will be extended out to Reading and Heathrow. So basically, way less interchanging for commuters who depend on the Lizzy line to get them around.

This upgrade will double the number of trains running through the central core tunnels during peak times, and the change will mean slightly fewer off-peak trains out to Abbey Wood. For people who board eastbound, from November, they can go from Shenfield to Abbey Wood avoiding Zone 1 or using the DLR, as they will be able to change at Whitechapel station.

TfL has also rolled out a new map that shows the new connected routes. Check it out below.

Photograph: courtesy of TfL The Elizabeth Line map commencing November 6 2022

You can find the new timetable here.

