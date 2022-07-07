The famous Cafe Van Gogh in Stockwell is crowdfunding

With its roof painted to look like The Starry Night, Cafe Van Gogh is inspired by (you guessed it) artist Vincent Van Gogh who lived round the corner on Hackford Road for a few months in 1873. Other than serving up great vegan dishes like their Beetroot Borani and their Van Gogh Burger, the cafe’s mission is to train people with disabilities, learning difficulties, mental health issues – giving them the support and confidence to find paid employment. At the moment, they focus on front of house training, teaching barista and waitering skills. But they don’t want to stop there. Cafe Van Gogh want to grow this success in the kitchen.

Separating the kitchen into sections means they’re able to focus their training on specific skills like cheffing and portering. A ‘prepping’ section would mean someone working alongside a chef or job coach at all times to learn the correct technique.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JANA SKYE (@janaskye_)

‘We passionately believe that by expanding the work we do we can change the narrative of what it means to be a person with a learning difficulty. We endeavor to grow our participants confidence and skills and ultimately find them paid employment either with ourselves or other employers,’ the cafe said.

So how can you donate? Just type ‘Recipe for Success, Crowdfunder, Cafe Van Gogh’ into your search engine or visit the link directly here.

Hungry for more content? Sign up to our new daily newsletter here.

Time Out has a new daily newsletter and you should sign up immediately.