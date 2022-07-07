London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Cafe Van Gogh
Photograph: Cafe Van Gogh

The famous Cafe Van Gogh in Stockwell is crowdfunding

The social enterprise needs your help to raise £27k

Written by
Lola Christina Alao
Advertising

With its roof painted to look like The Starry Night, Cafe Van Gogh is inspired by (you guessed it) artist Vincent Van Gogh who lived round the corner on Hackford Road for a few months in 1873. Other than serving up great vegan dishes like their Beetroot Borani and their Van Gogh Burger, the cafe’s mission is to train people with disabilities, learning difficulties, mental health issues – giving them the support and confidence to find paid employment. At the moment, they focus on front of house training, teaching barista and waitering skills. But they don’t want to stop there. Cafe Van Gogh want to grow this success in the kitchen. 

Separating the kitchen into sections means they’re able to focus their training on specific skills like cheffing and portering. A ‘prepping’ section would mean someone working alongside a chef or job coach at all times to learn the correct technique. 

‘We passionately believe that by expanding the work we do we can change the narrative of what it means to be a person with a learning difficulty. We endeavor to grow our participants confidence and skills and ultimately find them paid employment either with ourselves or other employers,’ the cafe said. 

So how can you donate? Just type ‘Recipe for Success, Crowdfunder, Cafe Van Gogh’ into your search engine or visit the link directly here

Hungry for more content? Sign up to our new daily newsletter here.

Time Out has a new daily newsletter and you should sign up immediately.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.