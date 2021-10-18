When it comes to culinary greatness, London is pretty good. We are inarguably one of the best food cities on the planet, if we're being honest. I mean, we have 66 Michelin-starred restaurants here. They don’t just give those things away. But you know what’s in many ways better than a Michelin star? A bacon sandwich so good that people queue around the block for it. Made, of course, by one of the best creators of British food around: St John.

Bacon-sarnie heads around the capital will be well aware of these bread-meat-bread delights over at St John’s restaurant-cum-wine-and-bakery shop, St John Bread and Wine, opposite Spitalfields Market.

The very same people will have been disgruntled when the breakfast of dreams was taken off the menu due to the pandemic. That is, until now, because – the St John bacon sandwich is back!

Look at that. That’s the one. If you haven’t had the pleasure before, in an Instagram post announcing the return of the bacon sandwich, they describe the hangover grub of dreams as follows:

‘The excessively generous buttering. The hint of singe from a hot grill, both on rare-breed rashers and soft white bread. The bounce and pull from the house-made loaf, the sharpness and sweetness of our beloved ketchup. That bacon. That glorious bacon.’

Drooling? You betcha. Well they’re back, aren’t they, so you can do something about that. To cop your bacon sandwich, pop down to Spitalfields between 9am and 11am on any day of the week.

Oh also, while you’re there, the spot is once again becoming a proper bar (it turned into a seating-only, restaurant-style arrangement thanks to Covid). So you can lean on that zinc counter near the till and happily graze on snacks once again. Good news all round.



St John Bread and Wine, 94-96 Commercial St, E1 6LZ.

