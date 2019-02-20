The films you need to see at LGBTQ+ film festival BFI Flare

Every year, the BFI Flare fest is an unmissable feast of LGBTQ+ cinema. And this year is no different, with the just-announced line-up including 52 features, a bunch of special events, and a few more of its typically rocking parties for movie lovers to get their teeth into between March 21-31.

Look out for the festival closer, the European premiere of ‘JT Leroy’ with Kristen Stewart and Laura Dern, and a 25th anniversary screening of ‘The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert’.



Others to look out for include the fest’s centrepiece screening of ‘Jonathan Agassi Saved My Life’, a documentary charting the life and career of one of the world’s most successful gay porn stars, and the previously announced opener, Chanya Button’s ‘Vita & Virginia’, a drama about bohemian superstars Virginia Woolf and Vita Sackville-West.



As usual, the festival is divided into strands. This year it's ‘Hearts’, ‘Bodies’ and ‘Minds’, reflecting themes of love and friendship, sex and identity, and art and politics.

Keep an eye out for ‘The Ground Beneath My Feet’, a thriller from Austrian filmmaker Marie Kreutzer, Argentinian drama ‘Men of Hard Skin’, and ‘Making Montgomery Clift’, a doc about the legendary Hollywood actor.



There’ll also be free talks, events and BFI Flare club nights, while the Big Gay Film Quiz returns for another evening of mind-enhancing movie trivia. Tickets go on sale to BFI members on Monday February 25 and to the general public on February 28. Head to the official site for all the info.

How many of our 50 best LGBT+ movies have you seen?