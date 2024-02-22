London
Timeout

Wicked Sydney production 2023
Photograph: Supplied/Jeff Busby

The five best shows to book for London Theatre Week

We’ve curated some real sweet deals for you

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski
London Theatre Week – which is two weeks long – is now firmly upon us. Read more about it here. But for now we’ve picked out five great offers for you.

RECOMMENDED: A huge West End theatre sale is happening right now.

Wicked, from £25

With the film version – or the first half of the film version – finally due to drop later this year, now’s the time to catch up with the smash ‘Wizard of Oz’ musical prequel on stage, or watch it again to refresh your memory. Amidst several reasonably priced long-running West End classics, £25 to see ‘Wicked’ feels like a pretty magical deal. 

Book here.

The Mousetrap, from £15

If you’ve ever been curious to see the longest-running play in the entire world then now’s a good time to do it. Even if you end up hating Agatha Christie’s classic whodunnit, the tickets with London Theatre Week start at just £15. It’ll probably still be going long after we’re all dead and buried, but tickets are unlikely to be this price again.

Book here.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, from £30

Although the producers have always sincerely tried to prevent the prices of the Jack Thorne-penned eighth Harry Potter adventure from going too mad, it’s nonetheless been a pricey ticket, especially in the first few years when you had to pay twice (once for each half). Now it’s all much more integrated, and with the London Theatre Week offer you can see the whole epic spectacular from just £30.

Book here.

Guys and Dolls, from £27.50

Standing tickets to the Bridge Theatre’s immersive production of the classic musical are already one of London's great pleasures, and decently priced as it is (it costs more to be boring and sit). But why not have the same fun at a nicer price? £27.50 is a London Theatre Week steal.

Book here.

Hey Dolly!, from £25

Imelda Stanton is probably the UK’s greatest musical theatre actress, and ‘Hello, Dolly!’ is one of the all-time great musicals. It doesn’t require a huge amount of imagination to suppose that if you combine the two together, the results will be very good. The show isn’t on until the summer, but £25 a ticket is clearly the best price you’re ever going to get for it, so don’t pass it up.

Book here.

London Theatre Week runs until March 3. Go to its homepage here.

The best new London theatre shows to book for in 2024.

The Almeida Theatre has just announced its new season.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Jon Pointing in Deptford is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.  

