The five-star Berkeley Hotel is now a free drive-through for London’s emergency services

The Berkeley in Knightsbridge is known for its impeccable service and fine dining, with Marcus Wareing’s Michelin-starred restaurant set inside the building. Now, the five-star hotel has stowed away its white tablecloths and turned its attention to a new but equally suited and booted client base.



At the front of the hotel where flashy chauffeur-driven cars used to pull up, you’ll now find a service station operated by hotel staff and serving free food and refreshments to London’s emergency services.

The complimentary drive-through service is handing out hot packed meals for pick-up from 11.30am every day, with tea and coffee served from 10am on the forecourt too.

Each day, there are 250 hot meals being doled out on a first come, first served basis, with frontline staff simply showing a form of ID or rocking up in their official vehicles in order to redeem something from the daily-changing menu. Vegan options are included. And four-legged friends are welcome, too.

