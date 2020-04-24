Burger & Lobster is now delivering and your lockdown just got a lot more fancy

If the baked bean boredom has officially set in or if you’re feeling like it’s time for a treat dinner (even if it’s just on your lap on the sofa), then this could well be the answer. The latest London restaurant group to return to Deliveroo is Burger & Lobster, and if you’re unfamiliar with what they do, the name kind of says it all. The restaurant serves up just three things: a very high-end burger, lobster, or lobster roll.

The takeaway menu delivers the goods, with a whole wild Atlantic lobster setting you back £30, and a burger costing £15 (we told you it was high-end!). Order them with fries on the side.

So that’s the good news for indulgent at-homers. The downside is that it’s only the chain’s Mayfair branch that’s reopened for delivery at present. But hey, if you have a postcode round there you can probably afford a lobster dinner on the regs. And hopefully it’s a sign of more of their restaurants reopening for the rest of London to take advantage of soon. They better make it snappy.

