A legendary old-fashioned steam train will be touring around London train stations this June. To mark its centenary, the Flying Scotsman will be travelling around town for a whole month, so there will be plenty of opportunities to spot it.

The Flying Scotsman will run round trips from various London stations throughout June. Most tickets to ride the train on its excursions have sold out, but you’ll still be able to spot it in stations and along the routes if you’re standing in the right place.

Now one of the most famous trains in the world, the A1 steam train first hit the railroads in 1862. Its special outings are taking place this year to celebrate the locomotive’s centenary.

If you want to catch a glimpse of the old fella, here’s where you should go.

Paddington – Wednesday, June 7

The Cardiff Express will be hauled by the Flying Scotsman from Paddington station to Cardiff, via Slough and Reading, and will return in the evening.

Euston – Saturday, June 10

The Cheshireman will be hauled by the Flying Scotsman from Euston station to Chester, via Watford Junction and Milton Keynes, and will return in the evening.

Victoria – Saturday, June 17

The Portsmouth Flyer will be hauled by the Flying Scotsman from Victoria station to Portsmouth, via Staines and Woking, and will return in the evening.

Paddington – Wednesday, June 21

The Salisbury Express will be hauled by the Flying Scotsman from Paddington station to Cardiff, via Slough and Reading, and will return in the evening.

Kings Cross – Saturday, June 24

The Great Yarmouth Flyer will be hauled by the Flying Scotsman from Kings Cross station to Great Yarmouth, via Hertford North and Stevenage, and will return in the evening.

Kings Cross – Friday, June 30

The Flying Scotsman Centenary Weekender will leave Kings Cross station in the morning.

You can find out more about the train’s journeys online.

