London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Tate Britain, London
Photograph: Kiev.Victor / Shutterstock.com

The front of Tate Britain is being transformed into a beautiful garden

It’s enough to make other museums green with envy

Eddy Frankel
Written by
Eddy Frankel
Advertising

The front of Tate Britain is currently framed by two boring, dull, plain, green lawns. It’s a big old horticultural yawn. But not for long, because those two little patches of grass are about to be transformed into gorgeous wildlife-filled gardens designed by Tom Stuart-Smith Studio and architects Feilden Fowles and the Royal Horticultural Society.

Previously, the space has been used to display outdoor sculptures, and was even used as allotments by staff in WWII, but now the landscape is being permanently transformed. It’s all thanks to a grant from the Clore Duffield Foundation, and the space will be called the Clore Garden.

Tate Britain Front Gardens, September 2023
Jai Monaghan. (c) Tate.

Tom Stuart-Smith said ‘We are thrilled to have the opportunity to transform this underused but important space. Since this area was last redesigned, the world has changed and we all feel that public spaces in the heart of our cities need to work harder. Mown lawns and clipped hedges are hard pressed to do this on their own. We hope to make Tate Britain a haven for wildlife, and bring beauty, complexity and joy into this garden in the heart of London.’

Details for the Clore Garden will be announced soon, find out more here

Want more art? Here are the top ten exhibitions in London.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Iain Stirling in Shepherd’s Bush is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.