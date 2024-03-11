The front of Tate Britain is being transformed into a beautiful garden

The front of Tate Britain is currently framed by two boring, dull, plain, green lawns. It’s a big old horticultural yawn. But not for long, because those two little patches of grass are about to be transformed into gorgeous wildlife-filled gardens designed by Tom Stuart-Smith Studio and architects Feilden Fowles and the Royal Horticultural Society.

Previously, the space has been used to display outdoor sculptures, and was even used as allotments by staff in WWII, but now the landscape is being permanently transformed. It’s all thanks to a grant from the Clore Duffield Foundation, and the space will be called the Clore Garden.

Tom Stuart-Smith said ‘We are thrilled to have the opportunity to transform this underused but important space. Since this area was last redesigned, the world has changed and we all feel that public spaces in the heart of our cities need to work harder. Mown lawns and clipped hedges are hard pressed to do this on their own. We hope to make Tate Britain a haven for wildlife, and bring beauty, complexity and joy into this garden in the heart of London.’

Details for the Clore Garden will be announced soon, find out more here.

