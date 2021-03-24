The Globe is bringing back live theatre in May, with £5 tickets

It’s Shakespeare a-gogo at the Wooden O, with new safety measures in place and a great season of theatre

In some good news for fans of Shakespeare, London theatre and standing upright outdoors through three hours of ‘All’s Well That Ends Well’, the Globe announced today the return of live theatre to its famous wooden stage in May. It follows the recent news that Globe tours would be recommencing on April 13.

From May 19, Shakespeare’s Globe will be presenting live productions including ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’, ‘Romeo & Juliet’ and ‘Twelfth Night’. New safety measure have been introduced at the theatre, with staggered arrival times, allocated entrances, no intervals, pre-ordered drinks, and, for the initial period of opening, seating in the Yard (normally standing-only). The Globe will have a reduced capacity, but is still offering its famous £5 tickets, one of London’s bona-fide theatre bargains.

The Globe’s 2019 production of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ kicks things off in suitably manic, post-lockdown style on Wednesday May 19. When Time Out saw it, we called it ‘terrifyingly OTT’, so you’ve been warned.

‘Romeo & Juliet’ follows on June 26, with a production directed by Ola Ince, while ‘Twelfth Night’ opens on July 29, starring Globe artistic director Michelle Terry as Viola.

The Globe Touring Ensemble will also be performing its postponed 2020 productions of ‘As You Like It’ and ‘The Tempest’ on the Globe stage from June 8, and the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse is scheduled to reopen on September 30 with a new work, ‘Metamorphoses’, inspired by Latin poet Ovid.

It’s a solid playlist of crowd-pleasing Shakespeare. The Globe responded with a great series of free streaming productions throughout lockdown last year, and its future seemed distinctly shaky as it lost an entire summer season, so it’s great to have it back in business again.

Shakespeare’s Globe reopens on May 13. Tickets from £5. Book tickets here.

Theatre to stream at home till the Globe reopens (and beyond).

Check out the Barbican’s huge 2021 season too.





