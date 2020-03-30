The Globe is streaming a Shakespeare play for free every fortnight (and 34 foreign-language productions)

The latest London theatre to step up to the plate with free high-quality content is Shakespeare’s Globe. The iconic Elizabethan-style playhouse already had its own public streaming platform in the form of Globe Player, but watching it has always come at a fairly steep rate, with productions rented or purchased at individual prices that usually exceed a month’s full access to many TV streaming platforms. As of next Monday (April 6), that changes.

First up is a full English-language Shakespeare play per fortnight available for free. The line-up kicks off with 2018’s ‘Hamlet’, starring Globe boss Michelle Terry in the title role of the doomed Danish prince.

Second up, every single production from the 2012 Globe to Globe series will be made available for free, for the whole period. So that’s a Korean ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’, a Macedonian ‘Henry VI Part 3’, a Polish ‘Macbeth’, a Hebrew ‘The Merchant of Venice’ and so on and so forth. You can find the full list here.

Finally, there will be a specially made series called ‘Shakespeare & Love in Isolation’ which will see artists sharing Shakespeare’s words from self-isolation, including: Terry and her actor husband Paul Ready discussing some of their favourite works by the Bard in the podcast ‘Such Stuff’; and a celebration of Shakespeare’s birthday on April 23 with legendary former Globe boss Mark Rylance.

Here’s the full list of free-to-stream English-language plays:

‘Hamlet’ (2018), April 6-19

‘Romeo & Juliet’ (2009), April 20-May 3

‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ (2013), May 4-17

‘The Winter’s Tale’ (2018), May 18-31

‘The Two Noble Kinsmen’ (2018), June 1-14

‘The Merry Wives of Windsor’ (2019), June 15-28

You can sign up for all this on the Globe Player website.

