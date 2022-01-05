Yep, 2022 has picked up where 2021 left off with a trail of weird and wonderful news. This January, you can get Kentish Town City Farm to collect your Christmas tree and it will be fed to one of their resident goats.

Between January 7 and 10 and for a £10-£15 fee, you can book your Big Tree Takeaway collection and responsibly (albeit weirdly) dispose of your festive fir.

The city farm, which offers educational and therapeutic visits for children and families, is celebrating its 50-year anniversary in 2022, so what better way to start the year than by reducing waste while feeding some hungry goats?

Unfortunately, not every single tree will be eaten by a goat. But those that don’t are ethically recycled and all proceeds go to keeping the farm running.

To book, visit the farm’s website, scan the QR code and get going. Just make sure to remove all your decorations and lights before putting your tree out for collection. The area the farm collects from includes Kentish Town, Camden Town and Hampstead

Once that’s done, you can take a trip to the farm and visit the animals you have just helped out (and who’ve helped you out).

