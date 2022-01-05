London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Goats eating Christmas tree
Photograph: Shutterstock

The goats of Kentish Town City Farm want to eat your Christmas tree

Yes, you did read that correctly

Written by
Lauryn Berry
Advertising

Yep, 2022 has picked up where 2021 left off with a trail of weird and wonderful news. This January, you can get Kentish Town City Farm to collect your Christmas tree and it will be fed to one of their resident goats.

Between January 7 and 10 and for a £10-£15 fee, you can book your Big Tree Takeaway collection and responsibly (albeit weirdly) dispose of your festive fir.

The city farm, which offers educational and therapeutic visits for children and families, is celebrating its 50-year anniversary in 2022, so what better way to start the year than by reducing waste while feeding some hungry goats?

Unfortunately, not every single tree will be eaten by a goat. But those that don’t are ethically recycled and all proceeds go to keeping the farm running.

To book, visit the farm’s website, scan the QR code and get going. Just make sure to remove all your decorations and lights before putting your tree out for collection. The area the farm collects from includes Kentish Town, Camden Town and Hampstead

Once that’s done, you can take a trip to the farm and visit the animals you have just helped out (and who’ve helped you out).

How to get rid of your Christmas tree ethically.

The Time Out 2021 London animal power list.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on New Year

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.