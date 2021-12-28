London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
animals in london
Image: Time Out

The Time Out 2021 London animal power list

The creatures that ruled the city this year

Written by
Kate Lloyd
Advertising

Forget the politicians, we all know that it’s the city’s animals that are really in charge in London. But which 2021 critter was the most powerful? This is our very scientific and indisputable list:

animals in london
Image: Time Out

6. This cat

We’re not saying this is Sam from ‘Postman Pat’ IRL, but it is black and white and it did sneak into a postman’s van. Can’t argue with evidence.

animals in london
Image: Time Out

5. Beavers

The biggest comeback of 2021? Not Adele’s. London’s beavers’. They were reintroduced in Tottenham after being extinct there for 400 years. Good one, lads.

animals in london
Image: Time Out

4. This baby sloth

Born at London Zoo, this weird-looking dude was named Terry, after a long-serving zookeeper. He’ll be literally hanging around there for a while. Go say hi.

animals in london
Image: Time Out

3. Sharks

Tope, starry smooth hound and spurdog: not the members of London’s newest TikTok skate crew, the shark species that have found home in the Thames.

animals in london
Image: Time Out

2. Ravens

All hail our goth bird rulers! In 2021, the ravens of the Tower of London ensured their reign would long to continue with the birth of two baby ravens.

animals in london
Image: Time Out

1. This huge crab

Wouldn’t want to get into an arm wrestling match with this boss. 12 inches wide, the large-pincered big boi was found in Teddington’s Bushy Park. No-one knows why.

Go in search of more powerful creatures at London’s best city farms.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on city identity

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.