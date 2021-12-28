Forget the politicians, we all know that it’s the city’s animals that are really in charge in London. But which 2021 critter was the most powerful? This is our very scientific and indisputable list:

6. This cat

We’re not saying this is Sam from ‘Postman Pat’ IRL, but it is black and white and it did sneak into a postman’s van. Can’t argue with evidence.

5. Beavers

The biggest comeback of 2021? Not Adele’s. London’s beavers’. They were reintroduced in Tottenham after being extinct there for 400 years. Good one, lads.

4. This baby sloth

Born at London Zoo, this weird-looking dude was named Terry, after a long-serving zookeeper. He’ll be literally hanging around there for a while. Go say hi.

3. Sharks

Tope, starry smooth hound and spurdog: not the members of London’s newest TikTok skate crew, the shark species that have found home in the Thames.

2. Ravens

All hail our goth bird rulers! In 2021, the ravens of the Tower of London ensured their reign would long to continue with the birth of two baby ravens.

1. This huge crab

Wouldn’t want to get into an arm wrestling match with this boss. 12 inches wide, the large-pincered big boi was found in Teddington’s Bushy Park. No-one knows why.

