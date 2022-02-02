The cheesy burger of your dreams is now available

For this month - and this month only - Neapolitan slice wizards Gordos and burger bangers Patty & Bun are teaming up to create a very special looking collab. We thought you’d like to know about it!

The ‘Up In Smoke’ burger is an attempt to cram a load of very Italian ingredients inside a deliriously sloppy burger. You’re looking at two aged beef and pork patties, a big splurge of scamorza cheese, San Marzano sauce, basil aioli and a sprinkling of fresh basil.

Gordos, who you may remember from Time Out's inaugural Restaurant Mascot Power Rankings last year, also does a nice line in merchandise. You will not be surprised then, to learn the collab has also resulted in a couple of very nice limited-edition t-shirts.

‘Up in Smoke’ (£12) is available from all Patty & Bun venues throughout February.

