Romantic restaurants in London

Shakespeare was onto something when he declared music the food of love. But, sometimes, food is the food of love – as seen in our list of London’s best romantic restaurants. Looking for a classy joint for Valentine’s Day? A sensuous spot to impress a first date? Or just a year-round location to keep the fires of love from going completely cold? From chic French spots to elevated Japanese joints, we’ve got something for every amorous encounter (including some of London’s best restaurants, full stop). Of course, a cheap date is seldom a romantic date so do be prepared to splash some cash.
Andrew Edmunds
A bastion of old Soho since 1986, Andrew Edmunds wine bar-cum-bistro was doing shabby chic long before the term became common currency, and regulars are still hooked on its charms. As a diamond in the rough, it has nurtured countless love affairs with its cosy nooks, candlelit tables, big-hearted food and a gloriously oddball wine list stuffed with bargains.
Balthazar
Brassy, energetic and classily cosmopolitan, this NYC import mixes Gallic joie de vivre with snappy US-style customer service in a glammed-up setting of red leather banquettes, mirrored walls and mosaic floors. Manhattan meets Montmartre on an all-day menu that’s just the ticket for that special date – Balthazar’s must-try breads and pastries are guaranteed to melt the hardest of hearts.
Bellanger
From the crew behind The Wolseley, The Delaunay, and Brasserie Zédel comes this gorgeous homage to the golden era of the European grand café – a stunning art nouveau creation complete with polished wood panelling, smoky mirrors and flattering golden lighting. Cosy up over ‘up-luxed’ prawn cocktails, crunchy-coated veal schnitzel, buttery coq au riesling and a roster of irresistible desserts.
Berners Tavern
Surely the grandest and most glamorous of Jason Atherton’s Midas-touch restaurants, this place is a real humdinger and a shoo-in for seduction. The huge lobby bar looks fabulous, but the vast baroque-style dining room, with its ornate plasterwork ceiling and portrait-lined walls, is even more alluring. Prices are high, but the lights are low, and lovers can expect luscious indulgence from the off.
Blanchette East
With a naked babe above the bar, this Shoreditch offshoot of Soho’s Blanchette clearly doesn’t take itself too seriously. Food-wise, think decent bistro fare with a few exotic inflections, all rejigged into small plates that you’ll want to share with your beloved. Secluded tables towards the rear are also tailor-made for romance with their frosted glass and velvet drapes.
Bob Bob Ricard
Imagine Jay Gatsby on the Orient Express – that’s the in-excess vibe at this rakish spot, a lavishly OTT haven for out-and-out good fun. Dig the glitzy Roaring Twenties decor, the Anglo-Russian menu and little touches like the ‘press for champagne’ buzzers at each booth that are sure to win over any prospective suitor. Chilled vodka shots will get things off to a racy start.
Cafe Monico
Like a beautiful blast from the past in theatreland, this double-height grand café summons up visions of la belle époque complete with wood panelling, cosy lighting and bartenders in crisp white jackets – all very romantic. Hot tip: the best seats are in the upstairs gallery. Crowd-pleasing French brasserie food is the deal, although few can resist the chocolatey thrills of the sensational sachertorte.
Casse-Croûte
A teasing spoonful of provincial France in all its rustic warmth, this infectiously cosy eatery is a delightful squeeze. Greeting kisses and chatty personal service set the tone, while the brief blackboard menu (scribbled in French) promises big-hearted, boldly chosen and smartly executed takes on the bourgeois classics. Nibbles of cheese and charcuterie make the whole thing even more intimate.
Champor-Champor
Batik textiles, colourful masks, incense and acres of carved teak spell exotic romance at this South Bank stalwart – a long-time favourite for self-styled ‘Thai-Malay’ cooking. Champor Champor means ‘mix and match’, so share the fusion-inflected spoils with your date (don’t panic, there’s plenty for veggies and vegans too). Book a table à deux on the mezzanine if you’re going for broke.
Claude's Kitchen
Set above the Amuse Bouche Champagne bar in Fulham, this bijou room now does duty as a terrific neighbourhood restaurant with a charmingly casual vibe that’s ideally suited to amorous couples. Chef Claude Compton serves up serious modern bistro food with help from some of the nicest staff in town – it’s all ultra-efficient, warm and welcoming, exactly what’s needed in such neighbourly surrounds.
