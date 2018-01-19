Romantic restaurants in London

Shakespeare was onto something when he declared music the food of love. But, sometimes, food is the food of love – as seen in our list of London’s best romantic restaurants. Looking for a classy joint for Valentine’s Day? A sensuous spot to impress a first date? Or just a year-round location to keep the fires of love from going completely cold? From chic French spots to elevated Japanese joints, we’ve got something for every amorous encounter (including some of London’s best restaurants, full stop). Of course, a cheap date is seldom a romantic date so do be prepared to splash some cash.