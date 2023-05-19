London
Get us in your inbox

Greggs summer menu chicken shawarma
The Greggs summer menu just dropped. Here's what's new

Roll up, roll up! New flatbreads incoming

India Lawrence
India Lawrence
They say you should stick to what you know. The Newcastle-born bakery chain Greggs has boldly decided to go against that with its new summer menu. Greggs has dropped three new items (yes, some of them are vegan) inspired by Middle Eastern, South Asian and Mexican flavours. 

From today (May 19), you’ll be able to get your hands on one of three new flatbreads – the mexican chicken flavour. Then on Thursday May 25 two more flavours will be available – the chicken shawarma flatbread and the vegan tandoori chicken-free flatbread, feat. vegan tandoori mayo and mango chutney. The flatbreads cost £3.25 as a single item, or from £3.60 as part of the cold sandwich meal. 

The newbies will be available in selected Greggs stores. 

The new summer menu comes after the news that Greggs Leicester Square won a legal battle against Westminster Council to flog sausage rolls into the wee hours. 

Pasty heads will be disappointed to hear there are no new pastry-encased bakes this year. Sad!

