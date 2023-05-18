Pastry lovers, we bring you good news. Greggs Leicester Square has won its legal battle against Westminster Council and will be allowed to operate late night hours, flogging bean bakes and sausage rolls past 2am on some days.

Greggs originally applied for a 24-hour licence, but the council and the Met Police blocked it over fears it would become a ‘hot spot for late night disturbances and anti-social behaviour’ and lead to ‘crime and disorder’.

While the bakery won’t be allowed to open s for 24 hours (sad!), it has come to an agreement with the council to trade until 2am on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. On the other days it will close at midnight. Greggs Leicester Square currently opens from 6am to 11pm.

Under the new agreement, Greggs can sell food that is baked elsewhere and reheated, which means you will be able to get your hands on saussie rolls after a night out in Soho. However, items from its daytime hot food menu like chicken bites and potato wedges will NOT be available into the wee hours.

A fully 24-hour Greggs would have been elite, but we'll take this small victory for now.

