The Girl Before is BBC’s latest psychological thriller, adapted from JP Delaney’s suspenseful 2016 novel of the same name.

The show follows protagonist Jane (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) who moves into a unique house designed by architect Edward (David Oyelowo). People who wish to rent this unique home must follow the architect’s exact rules and live as he intended (which means no personal items or decoration, aka Marie Kondo’s dream). As her time in the eerie house passes, Jane begins to wonder about its previous tenants, finding out more and more distressing details.

Viewers are torn between loving the iconic house and wishing the show was more realistic. So, is the house real after all?

Hate to be the bearer of bad news but no, the creepy, cold, house isn’t a real one. It was all filmed in a set built for the series. While the series is set in London and features shots of the city, most of the filming was done in Bristol.

The address featured in the book and series, ‘1 Folgate Street’, is a real location in London though, just by Spitalfields market. However, even the exterior was filmed in the Woodland Terrace area of Bristol. So if you visit Folgate street it’s unlikely to spark any inspiration.

The mystery surrounding the house doesn’t end here though. Some fans of the book claimed to have found an ‘Application Form’ online when they googled the address. No such form is available now, but perhaps they have found a suitable tenant…

