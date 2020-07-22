A break from the city but with the comfort of a fancy hotel

After 100+ days of lockdown in the city, the call of the countryside and its wide, open, people-free spaces is strong. But, let’s be frank, lockdown hasn’t turned everyone into compost-loo-using, dry-shampoo-loving nature fiends who are happy to swap two weeks exploring Lisbon’s rooftop bar scene for a weekend in a musty static caravan.

The compromise? Cleanse yourself of too many days inside your flat with an outdoor stay in something a bit fancy – and luckily the UK is full of pretty dreamy glamping options, from treehouses to pre-pitched tents.

In fact, cool London hotel chain The Hoxton has just launched a pop-up campsite that might just prove the perfect solution. It’s camping, in Oxfordshire, an easy 90-minute drive out of London, but the opposite of roughing it.

You’ll find a proper bed and bedding inside your roomy houseplant-filled bell tent, plus a ‘private powder room’, real toilet and hot shower, with fancy toiletries.

Breakfast will be delivered each morning, there’s a pour-your-own port and tonic bar on site, plus firepits, barbecues and bikes for exploring the wildflower-covered grounds of Eynsham Hall, where the site is based.

You’ll also find a bottle of natural wine waiting for you in your tent. And the best bit? There’s a complimentary pot-washing service, which means no washing up.

Camp Hox opens its (tent) doors on July 31 and is hosting lockdown-weary Londoners for the whole of August. A two-night stay for two will set you back £370, and also includes a night in one of The Hoxton’s London hotels later in the year.

If you’re desperate to be reunited with all your pals, the entire site can be booked up for just over £80 a night per person (sleeps 24). Then, all you need to do is turn up and chill the eff out.

