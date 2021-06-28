Book into one of these huge spots for an alfresco bev this summer

If there's anything good that's come out of the pandemic, it has to be all of the huge outdoors drinking spaces that have popped up across London. Some of them are absolutely ginormous – meaning that there's enough room for you to grab a pint with your whole friendship group, as well as your grandparents, arch enemies, and second cousins (while remaining within government guidelines, of course).

Many offer street food options and organised fun like big-screen sports, DJ sets, drag shows and more. So once you've exhausted all of the capital's beer gardens and rooftop bars and are still after somewhere new to sip in the sun, why not try one of these vast outdoor drinking terraces. Cheers!

The riverside playground

Between the Bridges is situated at South Bank between Waterloo and Westminster bridges and offers drink, street food, and a great line-up of music – including Norman Jay and Erol Alkan. It also hosts weekly markets, mini-golf, and drag brunches. Entry is free apart from on Friday and Saturday evenings when it’ll cost you £5 after 5pm.

Capacity: 950

The Queen’s Walk, SE1.

The revitalised gem

The Perry Hill Pub has opened again after two years, and it has a huge beer garden with plenty of shelter. It also has a menu serving up beef brisket, shredded pig’s shoulder and smoked celeriac steak, from Jamie Younger, the owner of Peckham’s The Begging Bowl.

Capacity: 250

78-80 Perry Hill, SE6 4EY.

The cut-price cocktail courtyard

From the minds behind Pop Brixton and Peckham Levels, Hackney Bridge is a new canalside location in east London with street food, local craft beer, big-screen sport, workspaces and markets. They're offering half-price cocktails on Thursdays and dishes for a fiver every Wednesday.

Capacity: 200

Units 1-28 Echo Building, East Bay Lane, E15 2SJ.

The really, really big one

The gigantic 12,000 square feet outside drinking spot, Garden Kentish Town, is run by the creators of Vauxhall Food & Beer Garden. It's bringing comedy nights, sports screenings, drag bingo, ping-pong, bottomless brunches, karaoke, street food and even ‘gladiator duels’ to north London this summer.

Capacity: 950

◊ 24-27 Regis Rd, NW5 3EZ.

The returning hero

Alexandra Palace’s outdoor boozing area The Terrace is back for a second year with panoramic views of the capital’s skyline, now with free entry. Last Night a Vegan Saved My Life, Browski Burger and Mr Bombay are on hand to feed you, all with app orders and table-service.

Capacity: 400

Alexandra Palace Way, N22 7AY.

The weatherproof wonder

Pergola on the Wharf has launched at Crossrail Place in Canary Wharf, by the group behind Lost in Brixton and The Prince. It's an elite drinking terrace offering boozy weekend brunches and a classy brasserie menu under an open air roof designed by Foster and Partners.

Capacity: 200

Crossrail Place, E14 5AR.

The beer-drinker’s paradise

Truman’s Social Club in Walthamstow is home to a craft brewery, taproom and giant beer garden with more than 20 Truman’s and guest beers on draught. A selection of street food is provided by Up in My Grill and Japanese snack merchants Zero.

Capacity: 320

1 Priestley Way, E17 6AL.

