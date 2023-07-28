The legendary King’s Head Theatre pub is closing

After 50 years in its current home, the Islington theatre is on the move

Dating all the way back to 1970, the King’s Head Theatre is the the oldest pub theatre in London and one of this city’s freshest and most exciting thesp spots. However, after over 50 years, it’s been announced that the curtain will fall on this era of the iconic theatre’s history. The theatre is closing its current location on Islington’s Upper Street.

But fear not, the King’s Head isn’t closing for good. It’s simply moving to a bigger location on Islington Square, just around the corner. The new King’s Head doesn’t yet have an official opening date, though it will apparently boast a 200-seat auditorium and 50-seat cabaret space.

In other words, it’s best to think of the King’s Head’s closure as the exciting launch of a new chapter for the theatre pub. To mark the occasion, the venue will revive several old productions in a ‘celebration gala’ over the next two weeks. The Upper Street location will permanently close on Sunday, August 13.

Several giants of the London stage nurtured their careers on the stage of the King’s Head, including the likes of Jennifer Saunders, Alan Rickman, Hugh Grant and Victoria Wood. It has long been a champion of all performances joyous and different – and has even won an Olivier Award (for its version of ‘La bohème’, back in 2011).

In any case, we expect that the King’s Head’s famously diverse programme of plays and musicals, opera, cabaret, comedy and drag will continue at its new home! You can find out more about the move on the official website here.

