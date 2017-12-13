  • News
  • Theatre & Performance
The London cast of 'Hamilton' share their favourite lyrics from the show

By Andrzej Lukowski Posted: Wednesday December 13 2017, 12:57pm

Matthew Murphy

The British cast of ‘Hamilton’ is young, diverse and heavy on the Londoners. Five of them tell us their favourite lyrics 

Giles Terera, Hackney

Role: Aaron Burr

 

Favourite ‘Hamilton’ lyric?

‘There’s one that’s just absolutely perfect. Hamilton says it: “A bunch of revolutionary manumission abolitionists, give me a position, show me where the ammunition is.” It’s only a brief line, but it’s so dense, it’s all in there, like Shakespeare.’ 

Tarinn Callender, Tottenham

Roles: Hercules Mulligan and James Madison

 

Favourite ‘Hamilton’ lyric?

‘“When you knock me down I get the fuck back up again!”’ 

Miriam-Teak Lee, Palmers Green

Role: Member of the ensemble cast

 

Favourite ‘Hamilton’ lyric?

‘“When I meet Thomas Jefferson, I’m-a compel him to include women in the sequel.” The strength in that statement of female empowerment is so strong.’

Curtis Angus, Notting Hill

Role: George Eacker

 

Favourite ‘Hamilton’ lyric?

‘“Do you know what Angelica said when she read what you’d done? She said: You have married an Icarus. He has flown too close to the sun.”’

Lia Given, Twickenham

Role: Swing (understudy)

 

Favourite ‘Hamilton’ lyric?

‘Angelica: “Burr, you disgust me.” Burr: “Ah, so you’ve discussed me? I’m a trust fund baby, you can trust me!”’

