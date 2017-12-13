The London cast of 'Hamilton' share their favourite lyrics from the show

The British cast of ‘Hamilton’ is young, diverse and heavy on the Londoners. Five of them tell us their favourite lyrics
Giles Terera, Hackney
Role: Aaron Burr
Favourite ‘Hamilton’ lyric?
‘There’s one that’s just absolutely perfect. Hamilton says it: “A bunch of revolutionary manumission abolitionists, give me a position, show me where the ammunition is.” It’s only a brief line, but it’s so dense, it’s all in there, like Shakespeare.’
Tarinn Callender, Tottenham
Roles: Hercules Mulligan and James Madison
Favourite ‘Hamilton’ lyric?
‘“When you knock me down I get the fuck back up again!”’
Miriam-Teak Lee, Palmers Green
Role: Member of the ensemble cast
Favourite ‘Hamilton’ lyric?
‘“When I meet Thomas Jefferson, I’m-a compel him to include women in the sequel.” The strength in that statement of female empowerment is so strong.’
Curtis Angus, Notting Hill
Role: George Eacker
Favourite ‘Hamilton’ lyric?
‘“Do you know what Angelica said when she read what you’d done? She said: You have married an Icarus. He has flown too close to the sun.”’
Lia Given, Twickenham
Role: Swing (understudy)
Favourite ‘Hamilton’ lyric?
‘Angelica: “Burr, you disgust me.” Burr: “Ah, so you’ve discussed me? I’m a trust fund baby, you can trust me!”’
