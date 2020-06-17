Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right The London cat that inspired ‘A Street Cat Named Bob’ has passed away
a street cat named bob
Photograph: Andreas Lambis

The London cat that inspired ‘A Street Cat Named Bob’ has passed away

The feline companion was the subject of a series of books and films

By Isabelle Aron Posted: Wednesday June 17 2020, 12:44pm
A Street Cat Named Bob, the cat which inspired the book of the same name and several spin-offs, has died aged at least 14 years old.

The books were written by author James Bowen, who found the abandoned cat when he was recovering from drug addiction. Bob was injured when Bowen found him and he’s said that nursing him back to health gave him a reason to get up each morning. With Bob at his side, Bowen would busk and sell The Big Issue on the streets of London.

Their story inspired Bowen’s first book ‘A Street Cat Named Bob’, published in 2012. The book was made into a film in 2016, with sequel, ‘A Gift from Bob’ slated for release this year or next.

A statement on the official Facebook page for Bowen’s books announced the news. In it Bowen said that Bob saved his life. ‘He gave me so much more than companionship. With him at my side, I found a direction and purpose that I’d been missing. The success we achieved together through our books and films was miraculous. He’s met thousands of people, touched millions of lives. There’s never been a cat like him. And never will again. I feel like the light has gone out in my life. I will never forget him.’

Fans have been paying tribute to the cat on Twitter:


