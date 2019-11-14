The London Eye is turning pink in 2020 (at night, anyway)

Just when you thought ‘millennial pink’ was over, things are looking rosy for one of London’s most famous landmarks.

Joining the esteemed company of Sketch’s interiors and the oft-Instagrammed bubblegum staircase at Frank’s Café, the London Eye will sport a fetching shade of pink from February onwards, after dark, at least.

The wheel’s new sponsor is travel company Lastminute.com, who will be shaking things up when it takes over in February – and that includes reworking the Eye’s night-time illumination with its hot-pink brand colour.

It’s certainly a more soothing prospect than the current fiery glow. Since 2015, the Coca-Cola London Eye (as it is, of course, known by all Londoners) has been lit up bright red at night to match its fizzy sponsor. Stumbling across the Golden Jubilee footbridge after a couple of pints in Covent Garden, anybody could be forgiven for mistaking the huge structure for something from ‘Lord of the Rings’.

‘The Lastminute.com London Eye’ probably won’t catch on as a name among real people any time soon, but the landmark’s new look will stick around for at least the next three years. Talk about pretty in pink.

