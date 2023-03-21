London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
London Eye
Photograph: Alamy

The London Eye’s pods got cleaned yesterday and everyone’s making the same comment

There’s a wheely obvious solution here, no?

Written by
Alice Saville
Advertising

Yesterday was the official start of spring – a time when even the most confirmed filth wizard will feel moved to tidy the place up a bit. Normal people will content themselves with a lacklustre wipe round. Others will go further, seeking inspo from cleaning influencers like terrifyingly organised telly star Stacey Solomon, who has been siphoning sauces into glass jars and hanging her crisps from a specially designed rail inside her cupboard. But those overachievers at London Eye have taken things to the next level, by putting on a sparkling display of deep-cleaning parkour. The South Bank attraction marked spring by releasing pictures of window cleaners scrubbing the glass of its pods high above the Thames, a petrifying 135 metres up in the air.

Still, Time Out readers pointed out one very obvious flaw in this high-octane spring clean. ‘Turn the wheel and clean nearer the ground, surely?’ said commenter Agnes on Facebook, in a fearsome Sherlock Holmes-worthy display of logic – no doubt she wouldn't be seen dead transferring ketchup into a specially labelled jar when it already comes in perfectly functional packaging. 

One of these years gaffer we need to find a way to lower those top pods,’ wrote Dean, poking fun at London Eye’s apparently clueless maintenance guys. 

And Neil went full galaxy-brain on the issue. ‘I’m guessing this is just an advertising stunt, it’s got people talking & reminds all that it’s still there,’ he said. 

So is Neil right? Well, this cleaning job is undeniably impressive but not totally unprecedented. After all, The Shard is London’s tallest building, coming in at 309.6 metres high, and it benefits from regular sky-high cleaning sessions. And it’s also possible that it’s too complex and inefficient to stop and start the London Eye’s rotations often enough for each pod to be cleaned at ground level. Either way, thank goodness for London’s cleaning spidermen for kicking our collective critical thinking skills into gear, and for making our much-loved landmark sparkle once more.

Fantasy pad alert: this Chiswick riverside home has its very own boathouse.

Here are London’s 50 best attractions: how many have you visited?

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!