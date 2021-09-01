London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Buckingham Palace
Shutterstock

The 50 best London attractions

Discover London’s best attractions, landmarks and sightseeing spots that you’d be mad to miss, even if you‘re a local

Written by
Ellie Walker-Arnott
,
Sarah Cohen
&
Paula Akpan
Advertising

Whether you’re a visitor, a daytripper or a tourist in your own hometown, there are certain iconic London attractions that you simply have to visit. These museums, galleries, monuments and parks are part of the city’s fabric – to experience them is to uncover a patch of the capital's culture and history.

But where to begin? We’ve pulled together a list of the 50 best attractions in London for you to start ticking off your bucket list. And the best news? Loads of these must-see London attractions are free, and those that aren’t, you can book below.

Still need some sightseeing inspiration? Check out our list of 101 things to do in London, and find out what’s happening in London todaythis week and this weekend.

RECOMMENDED: The best free things to do in London

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

London’s 50 top attractions

The View from the Shard

1. The View from the Shard

  • Attractions
  • Towers and viewpoints
  • London Bridge

What is it? In 2012, Italian architect Renzo Piano transformed London’s skyline with a strange but striking structure that’s now the capital’s tallest tower. Measuring 310 metres, The Shard was built with everything in mind: offices, homes, hotels, bars, restaurants and, of course, the alluring viewing platform. From the highest point the public are allowed access (floors 69-72) you get stunning 360-degree views of the city. There’s a silent disco on selected Saturday nights and other events, such as gigs and gin tastings throughout the year.

Why go? The floor-to-ceiling windows allow exceptional views out across the capital, especially on a clear day.

Read more
Book online
Up at The O2

2. Up at The O2

  • Attractions
  • Sightseeing
  • Greenwich Peninsula

What is it? Ever wondered what London looks like from 53 metres above North Greenwich? Find out with a ticket for Up at The O2. The ultimate AAA pass gains you access to the roof, where you’ll be able to see across the capital, spotting famous sites like the Olympic Park, Thames Barrier, The Shard and Canary Wharf.

Why go? For an incredible 360-degree view – and that adorable climbing onesie.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
ArcelorMittal Orbit and slide
© Matt Cetti-Roberts

3. ArcelorMittal Orbit and slide

  • Attractions
  • Olympic Park

What is it? This network of curly-wurly red scaffolding lords it over the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park from its position right alongside the Olympic Stadium. Designed by the artist Anish Kapoor and structural engineer Cecil Balmond, it stands 114.5m (376ft) tall – with lifts (and a 455-step staircase) up to two platforms from which you take in the interesting, if not entirely spectacular, view. There are also two of Kapoor's entertaining distorting mirrors inside and the options to abseil or slide down to the ground.

Why go? Two things: the view and the slide. Hold on to your stomach and enjoy the speedy descent down the 12-loop corkscrew.

Read more
Book online
London Eye
Andrew Brackenbury / Time Out

4. London Eye

  • Things to do
  • Event spaces
  • South Bank

What is it? Much like the Millenium Dome – or, as it's known to those who don’t remember the twentieth century, the O2 Arena – the London Eye was built to celebrate the year 2000. Since then, the Eye has been a resounding success and it’s hard to picture London’s skyline without it. It rarely ever comes to a stop, so you won’t be standing on ceremony when you get on. Before you know it, you’re halfway into the sky and taking in sweeping vistas of the city.

Why go? The location. Not only does it offer a great view of the capital, but there are oodles of top attractions nearby.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Westminster Abbey
Kate Scholefield

5. Westminster Abbey

  • Attractions
  • Religious buildings and sites
  • Westminster

What is it? Like the Pantheon Crypt in Paris, where you can see the tombs and memorials to great figures from history, Westminster Abbey is a popular attraction to peruse the graves, tablets, busts and stone dedications. In fact, seventeen monarchs are buried here, along with dukes, countesses and history’s ‘celebs’ (Think Darwin, Dickens and Hardy). Founded by Benedictine monks in 960 AD, there have also been 16 royal weddings here and every single British coronation has taken place within the Abbey's walls since 1066.

Why go? To see Gothic grandeur in all its splendour.

Read more
Book online
Buckingham Palace
s4visuals/Shutterstock.com

6. Buckingham Palace

  • Attractions
  • Sightseeing
  • The Mall

What is it? A chance to see world-famous art, glimpse regal opulence and get inside HRH’s headquarters. Tourist and locals alike know the façade of Buckingham Palace, which stands at the end of The Mall. But it was only in 1913 that this addition was made, by King George V and Queen Mary. Before that, in 1633, the palace wasn’t even royal – it belonged to Lord Goring, who was forced to hand over ownership to the Royal Family (under King George III) due to a flaw in his contract. Poor chap. 

Why go? To snoop around the most famous royal residence in the world.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Hampton Court Palace
Leigh Cousins

7. Hampton Court Palace

  • Attractions
  • Historic buildings and sites
  • Hampton

What is it? A resplendent palace with plush grounds on the edge of south-west London. From the Tudor indoor tennis court to the Royal Maze, from the King’s private loo to the Magic Garden adventure playground, there’s something here for all ages. History buffs and art enthusiasts should purchase the ticket for the Palace and Gardens; those with little ones in tow will appreciate the Magic Garden and Maze ticket.

Why go? To get lost in the Royal Maze.

Read more
Book online
Houses of Parliament

8. Houses of Parliament

  • Attractions
  • Historic buildings and sites
  • Westminster

What is it? The seat of British democracy. Take an audio tour through the House of Lords and House of Commons to bring the building to life. It takes around 90 minutes and features leading parliamentary figures such as Mr Speaker and Black Rod. Feeling fancy? Choose the tour that comes with afternoon tea beside the Thames.

Why go? For a dazzling combo of history, politics and architecture.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Madame Tussauds

9. Madame Tussauds

  • Attractions
  • Marylebone

What is it? In 1802 Marie Tussaud made her waxwork debut in the capital (32 years after she founded the show in Paris). By 1884 she decided to lay down permanent roots in Marylebone and she’s been there ever since (well, her legacy at least). Visitors to Madame Tussauds today will find some 300 lifelike models including contemporary actors such as George Clooney and historic icons like Einstein and Monroe. Elsewhere The Queen stands proudly on the Royal Balcony and stars like Zoella hang out in the YouTube zone.

Why go? To snap a selfie with all the famous faces. Instagram, incoming.

Read more
Book online
St Paul's Cathedral

10. St Paul's Cathedral

  • Attractions
  • Religious buildings and sites
  • St Paul’s

What is it? Iconic though St Paul’s may be, the cathedral as we know it today is in fact version six, at least. Mark five was razed to the ground by the Great Fire of London in 1666, mark three was also destroyed by fire, in 1087, and mark four fell to ruins under Henry VIII’s leadership. Thankfully Sir Christopher Wren’s design, which was completed in 1708, survived 12 monarchs and two world wars. If you’ve paid for main admission you’ll be treated to an introductory talk before being taken on a 90-minute tour.

Why go? To test your hearing in the Whispering Gallery.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Afternoon Tea at the Ritz

11. Afternoon Tea at the Ritz

  • Restaurants
  • British
  • Piccadilly
  • price 3 of 4

What is it? An occasion to enjoy delicate finger sandwiches, dainty cakes and the tinkling of shiny silver teapots in the gold and white splendour of the Ritz Hotel’s Palm Court. It’s so popular that you can book sittings from 11.30am to 7.30pm – not strictly afternoon, but all accompanied by the delicate sounds of a pianist, harpist or string quartet.

Why go? For the unlimited scones and sandwiches.

Read more
Tower Bridge
© Andrei Nekrassov

12. Tower Bridge

  • Attractions
  • Sightseeing
  • Tower Bridge

What is it? There’s more to this ornate Victorian bridge than something cool to look at: you can actually venture inside. Check out the engine rooms with their whirring wheels and pistons, then head up to glass-floored viewing platform above the draw bridge, where you can delve into this magnificent structure's story.

Why go? Time it right and you'll see the bridge rising up to let paddle steamers and barges through. Want to know a fun fact? A full schedule of bridge lift times is available on their website

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Kensington Palace
Photograph: Kensington Palace

13. Kensington Palace

  • Attractions
  • Sightseeing
  • Kensington

What is it? Where William, Kate and the kids hang their hats. This tourist attraction has a chic style: it played host to the most fashionable salons in Georgian times, was home to Queen Victoria in her youth, then sassy Princess Margaret and then classy Princess Diana. Now the main palace is a pretty visitor magnet with tranquil gardens to wander.

Why go? To be blown away by the outfits in the ‘Royal Style in the Making’ exhibition.

Read more
Book online
Big Ben
© Norio Nakayama

14. Big Ben

  • Attractions
  • Historic buildings and sites
  • Westminster

TOURS SUSPENDED UNTIL 2022

What is it? Big Ben is the nickname of the Great Bell inside Westminster’s iconic clock tower, but even locals think ‘Big Ben’ when they see the Elizabeth Tower. You can’t get inside for a tour until 2022 due to maintenance work but you’re a minute away from the river, the Houses of Parliament and Westminster Abbey here, so it’s an easy visit.

Why go? To see the world's most celebrated clock face to face.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Wembley Stadium

15. Wembley Stadium

  • Sport and fitness
  • Football
  • Wembley

What is it? The venue where England won the World Cup in 1966. Wembley still has a magic about it, even when you don’t have a ticket for a match or a rock concert. Take the tour – currently not running, but due to resume in autumn 2021 – and you’ll get to walk down the players’ tunnel and climb the 107 Trophy Winner’s steps, plus, with the use of 360-degree video, experience the electric atmosphere at some of the stadium’s biggest events.

Why go? To peek behind the scenes and sense that Cup Final magic.

Read more
Buy tickets
Churchill War Rooms
Leon Chew

16. Churchill War Rooms

  • Museums
  • History
  • Whitehall

What is it? A secret, secure bunker, tucked behind Downing Street and Parliament Square, where Churchill and his cabinet could monitor how World War II was going, receive intelligence and give orders. It’s the little details that give the biggest impression, from a daily-updated weather noticeboard to the scratch marks on Churchill’s chair (caused by his ring on a stressed day).

Why go? For history lovers to see the rooms just as they were left after 1945.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
The National Gallery
The National Gallery Photographic Department.

17. The National Gallery

  • Art
  • Galleries
  • Trafalgar Square

What is it? A huge art museum right on Trafalgar Square that’s free to enter. Perfect, whether you’ve got ten minutes in your lunch-break to check out Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ or time to wander the entire collection of Western European paintings from the thirteenth to the nineteenth centuries. Check out the Friday Lates for after-hours access to exhibitions, creative workshops and life drawing sessions.

Why go? To be swaddled in artistic greatness.

Read more
Book online
National Portrait Gallery
© National Portrait Gallery, London

18. National Portrait Gallery

  • Art
  • Galleries
  • Charing Cross Road

CLOSED UNTIL 2023

What is it? Just around the corner from The National Gallery, this is the home of a stunning collection of portraits, from paintings to photography, capturing the essence of notable royalty, celebrities and our enduring fascination with the human face. The permanent collection is free to visit, with ticketed special exhibitions. The National Portrait Gallery also hosts Late Shifts every Thursday and Friday, with DJs, drop-in drawing sessions and lots more.

Why go? To wander among the great and good.

Read more
Advertising
Thames RIB Experience

19. Thames RIB Experience

  • Attractions
  • Sightseeing
  • Victoria Embankment

What is it? A high-speed ‘rigid inflatable boat’ that will have you zooming up and down the river. If you want to ramp up the excitement on the Thames – the kind that would make 007 proud – hop aboard the RIB to travel at speeds of around 35 knots (roughly 40 mph).  

Why go? Because it’s the most thrilling way for adrenaline junkies to see the sights.

Read more
Book online
National Theatre
© Philip Vile

20. National Theatre

  • Theatre
  • Public and national theatres
  • South Bank

What is it? Only the greatest theatre in the world (well, we would argue so, anyway). Take your pick of entertainment from the three theatres, and if you’ve got time to kill pre- or post-performance, take a seat at one of the various bars or restaurants. 

Why go? To witness shows that champion rising talents and showcase big-name stars.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Royal Albert Hall
Paradise, Andy

21. Royal Albert Hall

  • Music
  • Music venues
  • South Kensington

What is it? Across the road from the ornate golden memorial statue of Prince Albert is another dedication. The construction of Royal Albert Hall was ordered by Queen Victoria and named after her late husband. Since its completion, the hall has hosted music and theatre and continues to do so to this day – most famously the Proms.

Why go? To experience the dazzling Victorian opulence.

Read more
Book online
Tower of London

22. Tower of London

  • Attractions
  • Historic buildings and sites
  • Tower Hill

What is it? One of the capital’s best and most well-known historical attractions. The Tower of London offers wonderful architecture, gruesome stories, hands-on activities for younger visitors, costumed actors and guides, and worryingly confident ravens.

Why go? To get an eyeful of the Crown Jewels.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Royal Opera House

23. Royal Opera House

  • Music
  • Classical and opera
  • Covent Garden

What is it? Covent Garden’s grand old opera house. You don’t have to be super-rich to get in on the action – there are reductions for students, senior citizens and those on credits, plus regular ticket offers for all. Alternatively, take a backstage tour, where you can sometimes spot the Royal Ballet practising their moves. 

Why go? To see a right royal opera or ballet performance.

Read more
Book online
Kew Gardens
RBG Kew

24. Kew Gardens

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Kew

What is it? Budding horticulturalists will have a field day here. There are over 300 acres to explore filled with indigenous flora and fauna, as well as exotic greenhouses and nature trails. There’s also a treetop walkway and the Grade I-listed Temperate House recently reopened after a five-year refurb. It’s the largest Victorian glasshouse in the world and quite a sight to behold.

Why go? For a breath of fresh air in the busy city.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Shakespeare’s Globe
© John Tramper

25. Shakespeare’s Globe

  • Theatre
  • Shakespeare
  • South Bank

What is it? A painstakingly accurate recreation of the kind of theatre Shakespeare would have written all his plays for. If you’ve never been, book groundling tickets and stand in the open-air pit like you’re at a rock festival. It makes the Bard’s poetry seem a lot less like homework and a lot more like first-rate drama.

Why go? For a raucous, interactive take on theatre.

Read more
Book online
Somerset House
Simon Leigh / Time Out

26. Somerset House

  • Art
  • Galleries
  • Aldwych

What is it? An elegant eighteenth-century landmark and cultural hub on the north side of Waterloo Bridge that hosts several art exhibitions and events at a time, incorporating the Courtauld Gallery and temporary exhibitions in the Embankment Galleries. Hell, even the courtyard (once an Inland Revenue car park) makes itself useful, with gigs, alfresco cinema and fountains in summer.

Why go? For music and movies under the stars.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Tate Modern

27. Tate Modern

  • Art
  • Galleries
  • Bankside

What is it? A riverside icon dedicated to modern and contemporary art, based in what was the Bankside power station. You can discover works by the likes of Warhol, Dalí and Hockney, as well as unusual, eye-grabbing installations, as part of its free-to-visit permanent collection.

Why go? For some of the best art and architecture London has to offer. 

Read more
Book online
Kew Palace

28. Kew Palace

  • Attractions
  • Historic buildings and sites
  • Kew

What is it? The favoured residence of George III that looks more like a massive, ornate biscuit tin than the glittering home of a royal. In the gardens there is a wonderful little cottage built for Queen Charlotte that trumps any garden shed. You can only visit the palace via Kew Gardens (it’s free with entry to Kew).

Why go? To discover an often forgotten treasure.

Read more
Buy tickets
Advertising
Cutty Sark
© National Maritime Museum/Tina Warner

29. Cutty Sark

  • Attractions
  • Ships and boats
  • Greenwich

What is it? Experience life aboard the world’s last surviving tea clipper in Greenwich. See the intricate craftsmanship used in its creation and find out how the crew lived. Thanks to a million-pound refurbishment after a fire in 2007, you can now walk underneath the hull.

Why go? To get a taste of life at sea without leaving the dock. 

Read more
Book online
HMS Belfast
Andrew Brackenbury

30. HMS Belfast

  • Attractions
  • Ships and boats
  • Tower Bridge

What is it? A grey warship, with its guns tilted high, moored close to Tower Bridge, that’s a museum nowadays. Open daily, with scenes set to show you what life was like on board a working WWII warship, HMS Belfast is a lively visitor space. You can scoot around the lower levels, exploring the engine room, the kitchens and the dentist’s office, and the action stations up on deck.

Why go? To play life-sized battleships.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
London Transport Museum
Heike Bohnstengel / Time Out

31. London Transport Museum

  • Museums
  • Transport
  • Covent Garden

What is it? A vast museum full of real relics of the bygone ages of London transport, where there’s always a bus or a train to hop on. Find out why tube stations were used as wartime shelters, see decades of beautiful poster artwork and discover how the latest technology will run our services in the future. The LTM always hosts a fabulous Friday Late themed around its newest exhibition.

Why go? To discover a treasure trove of retro design. 

Read more
Book online
London Zoo
Photograph: ZSL

32. London Zoo

  • Attractions
  • Zoos and aquariums
  • Regent’s Park

What is it? The Regent’s Park landmark that has come a long way since the days when zoos were full of homesick wildlife. London Zoo does a lot of world-class animal welfare work, creating carefully designed settings in which beautiful creatures from gorillas to lizards, penguins to tigers now reside. There’s a dedicated area for small kids and daily shows for nature fans of all ages.

Why go? To take a walk on the wild side.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Warner Bros Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter
Photograph: Dave Catchpole

33. Warner Bros Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter

  • Attractions
  • Hertfordshire

What is it? The Warner Bros Studio, a short trek north of London, where you can set foot inside the Great Hall, Forbidden Forest and Diagon Alley. See film sets, costumes, props and exhibits that take you behind the scenes of the Harry Potter films. Changing exhibitions are included in the ticket and you get the chance to discover the secrets of the movies’ special effects.

Why go? To finally get your mitts on a flagon of butterbeer.

Read more
Book online
Royal Observatory
© National Maritime Museum, London

34. Royal Observatory

  • Attractions
  • Towers and viewpoints
  • Greenwich

What is it? For centuries, the location for the scientific study of the stars and of timekeeping – originally for the benefit of sea navigation. This is where you’ll see the Greenwich Meridian Line marked out, from which point the world’s time zones are measured. You can also see the incredible instruments with which astronomers made discoveries about our universe, long before the digital age, or go stargazing at a planetarium show.

Why go? To give Brian Cox a run for his money. 

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Shrek's Adventure! London

35. Shrek's Adventure! London

  • Attractions
  • Theme parks
  • South Bank

What is it? An interactive tour that starts with a breathtaking 4D ride through the sky before you crash-land near a certain ogre’s swamp and find yourself having to flee from the wicked Rumpelstiltskin. You’ll encounter a few favourite characters while you take on different missions, such as liberating Pinocchio from the Wheel of Torture and cooking up some spells with the Muffin Man. 

Why go? To have a giggle on a whirlwind trip to Far, Far Away.

Read more
Buy tickets
SEA LIFE London Aquarium

36. SEA LIFE London Aquarium

  • Attractions
  • Zoos and aquariums
  • South Bank

What is it? The home of sea creatures from all over the world, from Pacific nurse sharks to Antarctic penguins (with a glimpse of what’s swimming past you in the Thames, too). It can get busy, but go off-peak and meet the crocs or attend a Sea Life Late, where you can enjoy a glass of fizz while you watch the behind-glass bubbles.

Why go? To immerse yourself in the life aquatic.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
The South Bank

37. The South Bank

  • Attractions
  • South Bank

What is it? A buzzing open space and cultural nucleus of the capital, lined with some of the city’s most exciting galleries, theatres and attractions. Start at the Southbank Centre, for free art and live shows, lunch at one of the many restaurants, watch the skateboarders and then wander east past the artists’ enclave at Gabriel’s Wharf and on to Tate Modern and the Globe.

Why go? For riverside adventures and ace views. 

Read more
Book online
The London Dungeon
© The London Dungeon

38. The London Dungeon

  • Attractions
  • South Bank

What is it? A tour of London’s nastiest historical moments, with gory stories retold with humour, gooey props and gruesomely costumed actors. You can board a traitor’s boat to the Tower of London, dash through the streets of Whitechapel in pursuit of Jack the Ripper and glimpse plague London. 

Why go? Gore-seekers can ride a recreation of The Death Express, a line which carried the deceased to their final resting place in Surrey. 

Read more
Book online
Advertising
British Library
Photograph: Eloise Bergman

39. British Library

  • Attractions
  • Libraries, archives and foundations
  • King’s Cross

What is it? A working resource for printed and sound archives that’s open to all. If you nip into the free entrance hall exhibitions you might get to see a scribbled page of Beatles songwriting or a Leonardo da Vinci notebook. There are some stunning illuminated scripts and landmark scientific items too, including very early photographs. Don’t expect silence to be enforced when a Late at the Library event kicks off.

Why go? For studious research or to geek out on paper-based artefacts.

Read more
Buy tickets
The British Museum
Photograph: Marc Haegeman

40. The British Museum

  • Museums
  • History
  • Bloomsbury

What is it? Since it opened in 1759 – the first ever national museum for the public – the British Museum has been displaying global artefacts discovered by British explorers. Must-see gems include the Rosetta Stone and the Parthenon sculptures.

Why go? The museum has more than eight million objects in its collection, 50,000 of which are on display. That’s a lot of bang for your buck, considering entrance to the main areas is free.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Hyde Park
Andrew Brackenbury / Time Out

41. Hyde Park

  • Attractions
  • Sightseeing
  • Hyde Park

What is it? A massive central London park that’s easy to take for granted. Wander into Hyde Park’s vast greenery and eventually you get to the Serpentine lake, where you can take a dip, go boating, board a solar-powered ferry (in summer) or eat pizza by the water. You can also take guided tours of the gardens and a secret pet cemetery – visit the park's website to book the latter. 

Why go? Because life’s more fun if you stop for a stroll, a bike ride or a picnic.

Read more
Book online
Highgate Cemetery
Photograph: Rob Greig

42. Highgate Cemetery

  • Attractions
  • Cemeteries
  • Highgate

What is it? A beautiful, crumbling north London cemetery full of overgrown paths that will lead you to several Grade II-listed catacombs and a number of famous remains, including poet Christina Rossetti, architect Sir Lawrence Weaver and philosopher Karl Marx. On a sunny day, it even feels a little less morbid.

Why go? To try to find Karl Marx’s hidden-away grave.

Read more
Buy tickets
Advertising
Museum of London
Museum of London

43. Museum of London

  • Museums
  • History
  • Barbican

What is it? A museum that traces the capital’s history from its beginnings to the present day – you can even see part of the city’s original Roman Wall from its windows. Sense the drama of the Great Fire of London, walk through a Victorian shopping arcade, see the stunning London 2012 Olympic cauldron and get an eyeful of part of the fatberg found lurking in a Whitechapel sewer. Yuck!

Why go? To find out what life was really like in Londinium – for free.

Read more
Natural History Museum

44. Natural History Museum

  • Museums
  • Natural history
  • South Kensington

What is it? The magnificent South Kensington home of around 80 million plant, animal, fossil, rock and mineral specimens. This fascinating museum, which is also a world-class research institution, is full of natural wonders and admission is free.

Why go? To marvel at a 25.2-metre-long blue whale skeleton, a piece of Mars rock, Mary Anning's ichthyosaur fossil and lots more.  

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Regent's Park
Photograph: The Royal Parks

45. Regent's Park

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Regent’s Park

What is it? A verdant 410 acres of lush, open space, that are only a short stroll north of Oxford Circus. Featuring a pretty rose garden, an elegant Open Air Theatre (open throughout the summer – check the website for exact dates) and tree-lined avenues for jogging, it’s a slice of horticultural heaven and a much-needed break spot from the rest of the whirring city. 

Why go? To escape the Oxford Street crowds.

Read more
Book online
St James's Park

46. St James's Park

  • Attractions
  • Sightseeing
  • Westminster

What is it? London’s oldest Royal Park and, essentially, Buckingham Palace’s front garden. St James’s Park runs alongside The Mall and offers an easy escape from the traffic noise of Trafalgar Square. The two islands in its lake are home to wildlife and there’s the Princess Diana Memorial Walk to follow if you fancy some gentle exercise.

Why go? To watch the pelicans (which were introduced to the park more than 400 years ago) being fed at 2.30pm daily.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Science Museum

47. Science Museum

  • Museums
  • Science and technology
  • South Kensington

What is it? An incredible, free-to-enter, hands-on museum that features seven floors of entertaining and educational exhibits, including the Apollo 10 command module, a virtual reality space-descent experience and a sixteenth-century artificial arm.

Why go? To experience the incredible Information Age gallery, from where the Queen sent her first tweet, signed Elizabeth R.

Read more
Trafalgar Square
© Heloise Bergman

48. Trafalgar Square

  • Attractions
  • Event spaces
  • Trafalgar Square

What is it? When it comes to London’s top attractions, Trafalgar Square can’t be overlooked. Bring your selfie stick because posing for pics is a must. Get the lions and fountains in shot (no paddling, please) and check out the latest modern art installation adorning the Fourth Plinth, as London’s red buses circle on the busy roads around you.

Why go? To take the archetypal, cheesy, London tourist selfie.

Read more
Advertising
V&A
Peter Kelleher

49. V&A

  • Museums
  • Art and design
  • South Kensington

What is it? One of the greatest collections of decorative art, design, fashion and textiles in the world. The Fashion galleries run from eighteenth-century court dress right up to contemporary chiffon numbers; the Architecture gallery has videos, models, plans and descriptions of various styles; and the famous Photography collection holds more than 500,000 images. Admission is free.

Why go? To drool over amazing design and gobble up cake in the sunny courtyard. Bliss.

Read more
Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

50. Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

  • Sport and fitness
  • Parks and gardens
  • Olympic Park

What is it? The green space around the Olympic Stadium that’s now open to the public. You don’t need to be a sports fan to enjoy the Olympic Park. If you fancy a break from the Westfield shopping centre crowds, you can wander around the waterways and immaculate parklands or take a dip at the Zaha Hadid-designed Aquatics Centre – and be sure to give the VeloPark a spin.

Why go? To bask in Olympic legacy. 

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.