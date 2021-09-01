Discover London’s best attractions, landmarks and sightseeing spots that you’d be mad to miss, even if you‘re a local

Whether you’re a visitor, a daytripper or a tourist in your own hometown, there are certain iconic London attractions that you simply have to visit. These museums, galleries, monuments and parks are part of the city’s fabric – to experience them is to uncover a patch of the capital's culture and history.

But where to begin? We’ve pulled together a list of the 50 best attractions in London for you to start ticking off your bucket list. And the best news? Loads of these must-see London attractions are free, and those that aren’t, you can book below.

