The call comes after the heatwave and the LFB’s busiest week since WWII

It might be time to invest in a proper barbecue like the one your dad has at home, because the London Fire Brigade (LFB) has called on London Mayor Sadiq Khan to ban the sale of disposable ones. And it’s not just in London: they’re recommending that they be prohibited nationwide.

Following last week’s hellish scenes, the LFB’s busiest week since World War II, the fire brigade is concerned that sizzling sausages in London parks could be a massive hazard if the hot weather and drought continue.

During last week’s 40C weather, the LFB took 8,302 calls and attended 3,231 incidents as wildfires broke out across the city. They have already warned Londoners not to barbecue on grass, in open spaces or on balconies, but are worried that more drastic action might need to be taken.

Although the complete banning of disposable barbecues might sound extreme, isn’t without just cause. As the city hots up, naked flames shouldn’t be anywhere near dry grass or woodland. Last week, more than 30 grass fires across London needed at least four fire engines to be put out. *Gulp!*

LFB Commissioner Andy Roe has written to local authorities asking for a temporary ban of disposable grills in all public spaces. He said: ‘We need urgent action now to see a national ban on the sale of disposable barbecues.

‘They can be bought for as little as £5 and can cause untold damage, especially when the grass is as dry as it has been over the last few weeks.

‘Last week is another example of how we are increasingly being challenged by new extremes of weather as our climate changes and we’re developing long-term strategies to deal with more incidents like this in the future.’

So, barbecuing in London parks simply isn’t safe, and not just cause of your pissed mate who always falls in it. Maybe stick to ‘picky bits’ for the time being.

The UK’s greenest borough is in London (but it’s not where you think).

A long-abandoned bridge over the Thames might reopen.