It’s had no less than 66 awards from the Green Flag Association

You probably know by now that Richmond and Hampstead Heath are the acknowledged greenest bits of the capital. But there’s one west London borough, which includes the districts of Hayes and Harlington, Uxbridge and West Drayton, that has won 66 Green Flag Awards, making it the greenest borough in the whole of the UK.

The London Borough of Hillingdon, 12 miles west of Richmond, has been awarded more Green Flags for its parks and outdoor spaces than any other local in the country authority for the tenth year in a row. The annual scheme is judged by a board of environmental charities, such as Keep Britain Tidy, to recognise accessible green spaces across the country, including public parks and farms.

Hillingdon councillor Eddie Lavery said: ‘We’re committed to making Hillingdon a greener, cleaner and healthier borough for everyone and we’re delighted that our investment in our parks and green spaces has been recognised by the prestigious Green Flag Awards.’

More recently, four of the borough’s green spaces have received Green Flag approval, including Rosedale Park (situated just off the Uxbridge Road), Rockingham Recreation Ground, Hillingdon House Farm and Moorhall Recreation Ground.

But we can’t forget about the other impressive green spaces across the capital. Clapham Common, Battersea Park and Wandsworth Common were also winners in south-west London, while Peckham Rye Park and Blackheath Park both took home the prize in the south-east.

Richmond must be green with envy.

