The London Fire Brigade is not happy about this TikTok food ‘hack’

Since its creation, TikTok has been responsible for many viral recipes that have gripped the internet. Whether it’s Gigi Hadid’s vodka pasta, Emily Mariko rice salmon bowl, or the famous baked feta, popular food-hack videos are tried and tested by budding chefs across the world in an attempt to achieve an Insta-worthy dish in as little time as possible.

But now there a somewhat eyebrow-raising food video has surfaced on TikTok, showing a user inserting two slabs of raw meat into a toaster, before heating them up like slices of bread. The video in question, posted by TikTok user @itsmeju1iette, shows Juliette quickly cooking a ‘steak’ in a toaster before dousing them in barbecue sauce and unflinchingly tucking into her creation. It’s racked up more than 1.2 million views, and even Gordon Ramsay has criticised the video, giving the ill-advised cook quite the grilling. ‘What are you doing?’ railed the celebrity chef in a reactionary TikTok video. ‘A toaster is for bread, and right now, if I had two slices I’d stick them on your ears, you idiot.’

Amid concerns that viewers at home could be jumping on this hot steak-in-a-toaster trend, London Fire Brigade shared the clip to Twitter, warning the public to use electrical products only for their ‘designated use’. Since it’s #Electricalsafetyweek, the fire brigade has been reminding people to take precautions to avoid fires in the home. So, if you haven’t already got the message, folks, don't shove your meat in the toaster.