The London Korean Film Festival is hosting two weeks of documentaries – and you see them for free

Ahead of their main festival and tour in November, the London Korean Film Festival is hosting a special fortnight of independent Korean documentaries – and even better, you can see them all for free.

Initially blossoming in the 1980s and feeding into South Korea’s history of activism and protest, the culture of independent documentary filmmaking in the country aimed to address social injustices. Now, across two weeks, the festival will showcase documentaries by directors like Kim Dong Wong and Park Bae-il, with each film focusing on and exploring the pertinent themes of social justice and political resistance.

Including in the line up of documentaries are Kim Dong Won's 1988 'The Sanggyedong Olympics', an exploration of the planned 'redevelopment' projects in selected areas of the capital of South Korea, and his 2003 documentary 'Repatriation', which follows two North Korean political prisoners who have been recently released from prison after 30 years.

Along with the film screenings, there will also be a selection of panel discussions, in-depth conversations and Korean food and drinks events. On top of that tickets to the events are free, although booking is still advisable.

The London Korean Film Festival 2018: Documentary Fortnight 'Another World We Are Making' takes place between Aug 11-12 and 18-19. For more information about screenings and to book tickets click here.



