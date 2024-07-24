The London Review Cake Shop is closing after 17 years

Sad times for those of us who like a little bit of culture with their cake, as the London Review Cake Shop has announced that it will be closing for good in August.

The cake shop, which is located inside Bloomsbury’s London Review Bookshop, will be shutting next month after 17 years in business. It’s not all bad news though, as the bookshop isn’t going anywhere.

Terry Glover, the Bury Place shop’s cake-maker extraordinaire, took to social media to announce the news. ‘The Cake Shop has been a hub, an essential yet irreverent expression of the LRB culture, bringing people together from the city’s cultural scene.

‘As time went on customers turned into regulars, shared stories, brought us book recommendations and gifts: apples, Libyan mountain thyme, Soviet champagne. Many became friends. A lot of people wrote books there, or their theses. I made so many people’s birthday cakes. The Cake Shop was meant to be enjoyed – and it has been, by so many people, in so many different ways. Now that it’s closing, I want to say: thank you.’

Literary magazine the London Review of Books opened London Review Bookshop in 2003 and it was joined by the London Review Cake Shop in 2007. As well as a very decent and ever-changing cake selection (actor/director Lena Dunham got them to make her wedding cake), the cafe did a pretty decent line in sandwiches and savoury baked goods.

Farewell to a real one.

