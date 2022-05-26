Plus, kids will get their very own special paper crown so they can feel like a king or queen

Lots of things are getting more expensive in London. Food, energy bills, rent, the price of an extra Flake in your Mr Whippy. But the London Transport Museum is here to make your life just that little bit easier, with free entry to the museum every afternoon over the Platinum Jubilee weekend (Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5). All you need to do to be entitled to a free ticket is book in advance via its website.

Plus, all kids visiting will be given their very own special paper crown to mark the occasion, so they can feel like an actual king or queen. The Museum’s café Canteen will also have a Jubilee cream tea and victoria sponge cake, plus Elizabeth Line-inspired lemonade or cocktail that change colour.

Included in the free ticket is entry to the ‘Hidden London’ exhibition, which has been cleverly made into a tube station that takes you on a tour through the derelict and disused spooky parts of London Underground.

Adult tickets are usually £21, so you’ll be getting a real bargain.

London Transport Museum, The Piazza, WC2E 7BB. Book free tickets for the Jubilee weekend, Jun 2-5, here.

